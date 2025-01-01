Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Affiliate Faculty

Research Interests

Robust control theory which focuses on the impact of model uncertainty on systems design. Co-author of the Robust Control Toolbox in Matlab. Developing theoretical and numerical algorithms to assess the robustness of systems on finite time horizons and use of robust control techniques to better understand optimization algorithms and model-free reinforcement learning methods. Includes advanced control techniques for wind turbines, fault-detection methods for safety-critical systems and robust control of disk drives.