Materials Science and Engineering Assistant Professor Abdon Pena-Francesch, works on soft magnetic polymer gels in his BioInspired Materials Laboratory.

Affiliate Faculty

The Robotics Department is fortunate to have a strong network of affiliate faculty members who contribute to our research and educational programs. These individuals are experts in various fields related to robotics and are dedicated to advancing the field through collaboration and mentorship.

Shorya Awtar

Mechanical Engineering

Precision engineering; mechatronics; flexure mechanisms; high-precision high-bandwidth motion systems for applications in nanometrology and nanomanufacturing; MEMS sensors and actuators; minimally invasive surgery.

Shan Bao

Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering and Transportation Research Institute

Connected and Automated Vehicle Technologies, Human Factors, Bid Data, Driver Behavior Modeling, Vulnerable Road Users, and User Interface.

Sophia Brueckner

Stamps School of Art & Design and School of Information

Science fiction and speculative prototyping, tangible interfaces/haptics, biomimetic and social robotics, social interfaces/networks, generative/algorithmic art and design, and technology ethics.

Joyce Chai

Computer Science and Engineering

Natural language processing, Human-robot communication, Artificial Intelligence.

James Cutler

Aerospace Engineering

Robotic exploration of space with emphasis on design optimization, sensor systems, communication networks, and novel nanosatellite missions.

Bogdan Epureanu

Mechanical Engineering

Tulga Ersal

Mechanical Engineering

Autonomous vehicles, teleoperation, system dynamics and control, multibody dynamics, energy management, mathematical modeling.

Ryan Eustice

Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

Computer vision and image processing, Bayesian filtering and smoothing, simultaneous localization and mapping.

Jean-Baptiste Jeannin

Aerospace Engineering

Formal verification of cyber-physical systems, aerospace software systems, logics and semantics of programming languages, programming with coinductive types, software security.

Judy Jin

Industrial and Operations Engineering

Statistical methods for quality and reliability engineering with the focus on distributed sensing, dynamic system modeling, online monitoring and diagnosis, and optimal decision-making for improving system design, operations, and maintenance strategies.

Vineet Kamat

Civil and Environmental Engineering and Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Collaborative autonomous robots for construction, inspection, and maintenance of civil infrastructure.

Chandramouli Krishnan

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (Kinesiology) and Biomedical Engineering

Rehabilitation robotics, passive robots, wearable and mobile devices, low-cost technologies, neural plasticity, motor control.

Stephane Lafortune

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

System and control theory; discrete event systems; cyber-physical systems. Supervisory control, fault diagnosis, security and privacy in control systems. Formal methods of control. Application to automated and autonomous systems, multi-agent systems, software systems, and computer systems.

SangHyun Lee

Civil and Environmental Engineering

Human Robot Collaboration in Construction, Markerless Motion Capture, Brain Robot Interface

Honglak Lee

Computer Science and Engineering

Artificial intelligence, signal and image processing, robotics and computer vision.

Wes McGee

Architecture and Material Performance

Robotic applications in architecture and construction, large-scale digital fabrication, offline simulation tool development, online control and sensing, algorithmic and parametric design workflows.

Carol Menassa

Civil and Environmental Engineering

Automation and robotics, particularly as it applies to building sciences and construction engineering. Deploying autonomous robots for environmental data collection in buildings to facilitate automated control of building HVAC systems. Automated construction of built infrastructure in unstructured conditions with large tolerances and weak metrology, enabling human-robot collaboration in complex collaborative tasks.

Rada Mihalcea

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Natural language processing, computational social sciences, multimodal tracking and understanding of human behavior. Human-Robot interaction.

Mark Moldwin

Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering

Magnetometer and integrated sensor development for localization and navigation, with applications for indoor, underground, underwater and other GPS denied environments.

Emily Mower Provost

Computer Science and Engineering

Audio-visual modeling of human behavior focusing on emotion. Focus on assistive speech-based technologies.

Lauro Ojeda

Mechanical Engineering

Mobile robotics, position estimation, sensor fusion, simulation, adaptive systems, control systems and digital signal processing. This research enables projects in the fields of accurate localization and tracking systems for mobile robots and humans.

Chinedum Okwudire

Mechanical Engineering

Manufacturing Automation: with key applications in 3-D printing, nano-positioning, machining, and smart manufacturing systems; Vehicle Automation: with key applications in electric power assist steering, steer-by-wire, and electric vehicle charging.

Kenn Oldham

Mechanical Engineering

Design, fabrication, dynamics, sensing, and control of microscale systems, including autonomous, millimeter-scale micro-robots.

Edwin Olson

Computer Science and Engineering

Machine perception, clustering and classification, tracking, navigation, planning, and map building.

Gabor Orosz

Mechanical Engineering and Civil and Environmental Engineering

Nonlinear dynamics and control, time delay systems, reinforcement learning, connected and automated vehicles, traffic flow, biological networks.

Andrew Owens

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Computer vision, multimodal learning, tactile sensing

Abdon Pena-Francesch

Materials Science and Engineering

Bioinspired materials for robotics, adaptive soft materials, small-scale actuation, soft robotics, self-healing robots, biodegradable microrobots

Matthew Reed

Transportation Research Institute and Industrial and Operations Engineering

Human motion tracking and simulation; grasp modeling; computational modeling of perception, cognition, and motor action; driving monitoring and simulation.

Shai Revzen

Electrical and Computer Engineering

Study of bio-inspired robotics and new methods and mechanisms for control. Scientific study of animal and human locomotion based on nonlinear dynamical systems, and application to design of legged robotic vehicles and other devices.

Peter Seiler

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Robust control theory which focuses on the impact of model uncertainty on systems design. Co-author of the Robust Control Toolbox in Matlab. Developing theoretical and numerical algorithms to assess the robustness of systems on finite time horizons and use of robust control techniques to better understand optimization algorithms and model-free reinforcement learning methods. Includes advanced control techniques for wind turbines, fault-detection methods for safety-critical systems and robust control of disk drives.

Satinder Singh Baveja

Computer Science and Engineering

Reinforcement learning and planning approaches to building artificial agents that can learn from experience to act autonomously in complex, stochastic, and partially-known environments.

Vasileios Tzoumas

Aerospace Engineering

Perception, control, and online learning, as well as online combinatorial and distributed optimization, with applications to robotics, cyber-physical systems, and self-reconfigurable aerial systems.

Brian Umberger

Movement Science

Bipedal locomotion, biomechanics, energetics, optimal control, computer modeling and simulation, motion analysis.

James Weiland

Biomedical Engineering and Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences

Retinal Prosthesis for the Blind, Computer Vision for Low-Vision Assistance, Human-Computer Interaction, Visual Electrophysiology, Multi-Sensory Integration.

Stella Yu

Computer Science and Engineering

I study visual perception from multiple perspectives: human vision, computer vision, robotic vision, and artistic vision. To me, visual perception presents not just a fascinating computational problem, but more importantly an intelligent solution for large-scale data mining and pattern recognition applications.

Y Z

Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences

Soft robots and human-compatible machines; swarm robots and collective intelligence; robots in extreme environments; far-from-equilibrium physics, long timescale phenomena, and rare events; physics and chemistry of liquids and complex fluids, especially under interfacial/non-equilibrium/extreme conditions; neutron scattering, sources, and instrumentation

Zhengya Zhang

Electrical and Computer Engineering

Embedded hardware and accelerator design for machine learning and robotics.