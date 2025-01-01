Email amandben@umich.edu

Office 3204 FMCRB

About

Amanda Benjamin is the Robotics Administrative Assistant Senior. Prior to joining the Robotics team, she was the Administrative Assistant Senior for ArtsEngine, within the College of Engineering. Amanda earned her Master’s Degree in Communication and Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Public Relations from Oakland University in Rochester, MI. She has a passion for continuous learning and helping others learn and grow. Outside of work, Amanda enjoys reading, writing, nature walks and spending time with loved ones.