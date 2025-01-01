Email provostd@umich.edu

Damen Provost is the Managing Director of the Robotics Institute at the University of Michigan. Mr. Provost has project management and systems engineering experience on a wide range of NASA, DOD, commercial, and university autonomous vehicle and satellite systems. Prior to this position, Mr. Provost was the senior project manager at the Space Physics Research Laboratory and the University of Michigan Project Manager for NASA's 8 microsatellite Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System (CYGNSS), launched in December 2016. He has held leadership positions within the aerospace industry and the United States Air Force. He holds a BS in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Rochester and MS in Space Systems from the Air Force Institute of Technology.