Email dledmund@umich.edu

Office 3216 FMCRB

About

Denise Edmund is the Robotics Department Graduate Coordinator. Denise earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at the University of Michigan. Contact Denise with any graduate student recruiting, admissions, and advising questions. Outside of the office Denise enjoys spending time with her husband, 2 kids, 3 pets, and her large extended family.