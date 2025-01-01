Email emilykk@umich.edu

Office Neurobionics & Locomotor Control Systems Laboratories

About

Emily Klinkman graduated with a BS in Kinesiology (biomechanics) from Eastern Michigan University and an MS in Kinesiology (biomechanics) from Northern Michigan University. During her time at NMU, she completed a master's thesis examining coordination variability and injury in collegiate dancers, and took courses in the Mechanical Engineering and Physics departments to round out her education. After graduate school, she worked at the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology under Dr. Haylie Miller in the Motor and Visual Development Lab, where she studied visuomotor integration in neurodivergent participants. Emily's research interests include human locomotion and virtual modeling/simulation, human-environment interaction and accessibility, and validating wearable devices for rehabilitation. Outside the office, she enjoys identifying plant, insect, and arachnid species in the woods and reading science fiction.