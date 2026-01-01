Email hhazzard@umich.edu

Office 2224 FMCRB

About

Heather Hazzard is the Robotics Unit Administrator, overseeing the department’s daily business operations. Heather earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Siena Heights University, where she also competed on the varsity volleyball team. Previously, she has held similar roles at both MSU and U-M, which makes her well-versed in the fast-paced world of academic administration. Outside of the office, Heather stays busy keeping up with her husband and two older kids. If she isn’t chauffeuring them around, cheering from the sidelines of a high school sporting event, or cooking food so no one starves, you can hopefully find her "prototyping" her swing on a local golf course. She’s still holding out hope for the robotics team to develop a bot that can reliably find her ball in the rough.