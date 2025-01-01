Kristel Oelke

Email kristels@umich.edu

Office 3212 FMCRB

About

Kristel is the Robotics Student Services Manager. Before coming to Robotics, she was the Senior Undergraduate Academic Advisor for the ME Department, and represented the University of Michigan and College of Engineering in admissions before that. She attended Western Michigan University for her BA in Public Relations and MA in Counselor Education with a focus on College Student Counseling. Kristel is a big fan of eating good food, cooking, crafting, dogs, and traveling (especially to Disney World).