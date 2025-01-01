Email kmanley@umich.edu

Kyle Manley is one of Robotics Undergraduate Academic Advisor. Before joining the Robotics Student Services Team, Kyle worked in Student Recruitment and College Advising between the UM Ann Arbor and Flint campuses. Kyle received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Michigan-Flint. When he is not working with students, Kyle can be found gaming, enjoying comic books, watching films and gardening. When you have questions about advising or finding resources on campus, please do not hesitate to reach out. Be Safe, Stay Healthy and Go Blue.