Email oelkem@umich.edu

About

Mike Oelke serves as Project Manager for two center-scale research projects in Michigan Robotics. Starting as an educator, Mike grounded his career in the application of learning principles and people-oriented approaches. Today, he uses this combined experience to help ensure seamless integration of research activities and project goals. Mike has also been called the department’s “utility infielder,” further applying his skills to student recruitment, community outreach, and strategic planning. Mike holds a BS in Social Science Education and an MS in Higher Education Administration. In his spare time, Mike enjoys playing guitar, video games, running, skateboarding, and roller coasters.