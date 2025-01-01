Email xssun@umich.edu

About

Shaw Sun works as an R&D Engineer in the Robotics Department, where she specializes in developing robotics systems to support the lab courses. She graduated from the Robotics Master’s program here at the University of Michigan and happily returned to contribute her expertise. Before coming to Ann Arbor, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Rutgers University, the State University of New Jersey. Outside of work, Shaw writes blogs to document and share her personal and professional journey. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, playing video games, and spending time with her cat Chuwu.