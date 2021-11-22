Impacting robotics at its most critical with Eva Mungai

Students in robotics come from a variety of departments, and typically much larger departments. One of the things most students like about the Robotics Institute, regardless of race, gender, or ethnicity, is its smaller size: there is a greater chance for building personal relationships, and all the professors seem to be invested.

As the program grows, one of the fears is how do we not lose those positive qualities? How can we ensure that all students, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender or how they identify themselves, are being seen? Once leadership changes, how do we ensure the program doesn’t change and rather than being student-forward, it’s just research forward?

Those are the questions that I, and many other students, have tried to answer. We can keep the same student focus of the program, and strive to be more accountable for the students that we do bring in. As the program grows, we can ensure that new students get through the program and get the mentorship they need.

I think we all see the possibilities that robotics has — whether that’s making sure the students who come in do indeed graduate or bringing in more people through the pipeline and increasing diversity. That’s what we are all striving for, from a student perspective.