Michigan Robotics at IROS 2023 in Detroit

by Dan Newman

Skyline of Detroit from across the river. Image by Peter Mol from Pixabay.

Roboticists descend on the Motor City for the 2023 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) from October 1st through 5th. IROS serves as a significant annual platform for robotics researchers to present and investigate advancements in intelligent robots and smart machines. Researchers from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor have a short commute this year, as they showcase the work done at Michigan.

Below are highlights of what Michigan roboticists are bringing this year.

Workshops on prostheses, autonomous perception, mapping, learning and more

The first and last day of the conference are full of workshops and tutorials with a variety of topics: agricultural robotics, climate resiliency, and robotics that can help gastrointestinal diseases. U-M researchers are helping organizing and are presenting at several of the workshops, with a few features below.

A gif of several different sensor views surrounding a correlated map with point signifying a moving vehicle

Novel Sensors for Autonomous Vehicle Perception

Organizers: Katie Skinner, Ram Vasudevan, Manikandasriram Srinivasan Ramanagopal, Radhika Ravi, Austin Buchan, Spencer Carmichael, Gaurav Pandey, Alexandra (Alexa) Carlson

Current systems for autonomous vehicle (AV) perception rely on widely used sensors such as cameras and LiDAR systems. However, AV perception systems based on conventional sensors suffer in various lighting and adverse weather conditions…

State of the Art in Robotic Leg Prostheses: Where We Are and Where We Want to Be

Organizers: Tommaso Lenzi, Bobby Gregg, Elliott Rouse

Ambulation with conventional prostheses is slower, less stable, and less efficient than able-bodied ambulation, causing reduced mobility and quality of life…

A Fetch robot uses its gripper to pick an object off a table of clutter

Differentiable Probabilistic Robotics: Emerging Perspectives on Robot Learning

Organizers: Jana Pavlasek, Anthony Opipari, Tom Power, Tucker Hermans, Fabio Ramos, Chad Jenkins

Advances in robot learning in recent years have yielded outstanding performance across robotic tasks…

A soft robot

No More Slow Flexible Robots

Organizers: Sehoon Oh, Jinoh Lee, Manuel Keppler, Nicholas Paine and Elliott J Rouse

Emerging robotic systems hold the potential to transform nearly every aspect of daily life…

A graphic with text: "WIE Luncheon and Networking - Women Shaping the Future of Robotics"

WIE Luncheon and Networking - Women Shaping the Future of Robotics

Panelists:
Andra Keay, Silicon Valley Robotics
Dawn Tilbury, University of Michigan

Pioneer women roboticists will share their insights…

An aerial view of the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building.

IEEE RAS Robotics Foundation Cluster Forum

Chairpersons:
Marcelo Ang, National University of Singapore
Giuseppe Loianno, New York University
Josie Hughes, EPFL
Jen Jen Chung, The University of Queensland

Discussing how to teach robotics

ROB 102, one of the new undergraduate robotics courses at U-M.

At one of the forum’s this year, participants can exchange ideas and best practices in formal Robotics education at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Organized by Dawn Tilbury, U-M Robotics Department Chair, and Jing Xiao, Head of Robotics Engineering Department at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, the forum will present survey results gathered over the summer covering topics such as curriculum, enrollment, faculty expertise, capstone design, course projects, instructional labs, and equipment.

Also helping to inform this forum, U-M launched an undergraduate robotics program last fall, which now has over 100 declared majors. This joins U-M’s graduate program in robotics, which has almost a decade of history granting masters and doctoral degrees.

Formal Robotics Education Programs: Best Practices and Future Opportunities

Thursday, October 5, 8:30am – 5:30pm

Room: 250B

The goal of the full-day Forum is to exchange ideas and best practices in formal Robotics education at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Stop by our booth at IROS

In the exhibition hall at booth 221, we will be showing off our Michigan-designed and built educational robot that helps us teach both undergraduate and graduate robotics courses. We would love to chat and connect–please take the time to stop by!

A graphic with text: "Come and meet us at the 2023 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2023), October 1-5, 2023, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan Engineering, Stand number 221"

Papers and research presentations

U-M researchers are also presenting several works across a multitude of focus areas. All the papers being presented at IROS are available here, and below are ones from U-M authors.

Art and more

In addition to research, an art exhibition titled Artificial Horizons: Exploring Alternative Robotic Futures will take place starting in Detroit in the first half of October, then moving to our Ford Robotics Building in Ann Arbor. As this year’s IROS is highlighting the interdisciplinary applications of robotics, this art show hopes to examine how emerging technologies in automation, robotics, and AI are impacting culture and society.

If you’re making the trip, we look forward to meeting you. Please also see the IROS website for a variety of visitor resources, from child care to local dining recommendations.

