New Graduate Students

Please keep in mind that you may need to join a waitlist for many, if not all, of the courses you would like to take Fall term (especially EECS courses). It may be nerve wracking because it may seem like you won’t get into courses. What typically happens is students will add many courses to their schedule while trying to decide which course(s) they’ll stay in. That makes it look like the course is full when in reality many students end up dropping the “extra” courses, thereby opening up seats! I know it is hard, but please be patient. The EECS Department has their own enrollment site that may be helpful when figuring out waitlists and registration for those courses.

Process : Actual course registration takes place on the Wolverine Access system in the ‘Student Business Section’. In ‘Enrollment’ you will find all the tools you need to formally register for courses. You are able to add and drop classes without penalty all summer and through the first three weeks of the Fall 2024 term.

Additional courses : If taking 2 of the 3 courses listed above you may need to take a third course related to your primary area of interest if desired or if required to maintain full time status.

Once every incoming student has done so we will start to issue permissions. You will get an email in your U-M inbox notifying you when you have received permission to enroll. The email will contain an enrollment link that is active for a limited amount of time. Please make sure you are checking your U-M email account so you don’t miss this email!

On June 1 or shortly thereafter your registration appointment, please add yourself to the waitlist for ROB 501. Please also add yourself to the waitlist for either ROB 502 OR ROB 550 (NOT both!).

You will need to add yourself to the waitlist for these courses, but don’t worry! We will have spots in ROB 501, ROB 502 and ROB 550 for all incoming Robotics MS and PhD students. The courses are on lockdown so we can ensure you a spot!

ROB 502: ROB 502 “Programming for Robotics” was first offered in Fall 2019. One of the reasons this course exists is because many past robotics students have shared that they didn’t feel prepared for the computer science content of ROB 550. This meant that they relied (sometimes uncomfortably) on lab teammates to successfully complete projects. Furthermore, a lot of companies that you might interview with include programming as part of the interview process. If you can only write a few lines of code (and with help) you will not pass this type of screening. Past robotics students have indicated these jobs would have been more accessible with a solid computer science course tailored to robotics–ROB 502 is our response to this feedback. Please note that ROB 502 can only be taken before ROB 550. ROB 502 and ROB 550 cannot be taken concurrently.

ROB 502 or ROB 550: If you have a computer science major or minor, or you have completed an UPPER-LEVEL computer science course with a substantial coding project, please register for ROB 550. Otherwise please keep reading… ROB 502 is not just a “coding course”. It is a course where you transition from knowing how to “write a few lines of code” to understanding algorithms, data structures, interfaces, and being comfortable with substantive coding. If you complete ROB 502 before you take ROB 550 (in Winter) you will be able to easily comprehend algorithms, not just simple code, and will be a strong contributor to your team’s software development efforts throughout the term. Please think hard and honestly about your background. If you can write a few lines of code and call a library function but don’t have any computer science education beyond self-taught coding, please consider taking ROB 502. Please do not register for ROB 550 solely because you think you will be behind if you don’t take it in your first semester. MS students can still graduate in 3 semesters (if this is your goal) if you take ROB 550 second semester. ROB 502 will count as an elective.

Waiting to take ROB 550: Even if you are not taking ROB 502, you can wait to take ROB 550 your second term. Most students will take ROB 550 their first term (unless taking ROB 502) but if you would prefer to postpone and take it Winter 2025, that absolutely is okay! But, you must take it one of your first 2 semesters.

ROB 590: Even if you want to begin research immediately, we do not recommend taking ROB 590 your first semester. We recommend getting acclimated, getting to know your peers, faculty, and the different labs and perhaps spend Fall term trying to find a lab in which to complete your ROB 590 your second or third semester. Additionally, we will be holding a ROB 590 Faire in November where we try to match students and labs for 590 projects for Winter term.