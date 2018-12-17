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Robot Perception & Computer Vision

News about Robot Perception & Computer Vision

A group holds up water samples from around the country that will be poured into the new water research tank.

New robotics research water tank to enable advanced marine autonomy

May 7, 2025

A new 10,000 gallon water tank at the University of Michigan will help researchers design, build, and test a variety of autonomous underwater systems that could help robots map lakes and oceans and conduct inspections of ships and bridges.

An illustration shows a vehicle roughly the size of a shuttle bus equipped with a chair for examinations and procedures, ceiling lights on adjustable arms, cabinets, screens, a desk, and other furnishings similar to a doctor's office.

Bridging gaps in rural health care with AI-powered mobile clinics

February 12, 2025

General practitioners with AI help could make diagnoses, run and interpret tests, and perform procedures like specialists.

A mini-cheetah out on the Robot Garden at the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building.

$1M for open-source first-responder robots

September 16, 2021

Tomorrow’s wildfire fighters and other first responders may tag-team with robotic assistants that can hike through wilderness areas and disaster zones, thanks to a University of Michigan research project.

A virtual robot shows different modes of motion, with only feet, with one hand, or with both, as it traverses rough terrain.

Rubble-roving robots use hands and feet to navigate treacherous terrain

August 13, 2021

A new way for robots to predict when they can’t trust their models, and to recover when they find that their model is unreliable.

A robot performs the difficult to model task of manipulating straps without tangling them around a mock car engine in the Autonomous Robotic Manipulation Lab.

Helping robots learn what they can and can’t do in new situations

May 19, 2021

To overcome this problem, University of Michigan researchers have created a way for robots to predict when they can’t trust their models, and to recover when they find that their model is unreliable.

A video feed from a camera in Times Square showing people walking around.

Using computer vision to track social distancing

April 15, 2020

A University of Michigan startup is tracking social distancing behaviors in real time at some of the most visited places in the world.

A robot perceiving a scene.

A quicker eye for robotics to help in our cluttered, human environments

May 23, 2019

A University of Michigan team has developed an algorithm that lets machines perceive their environments orders of magnitude faster than similar previous approaches.

A robot underwater.

Speaking like dolphins, a robot fleet takes on underwater tasks

December 17, 2018

A new generation of underwater robots are learning to communicate and collaborate in order to inspect boats, bridges, pipelines, and other underwater structures.