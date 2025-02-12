☰
News about Design and Soft Robotics
Soft origami robot inch-worms up walls
September 24, 2025
Researchers developed a soft robot that can crawl along a flat path and climb up vertical surfaces using its unique origami structure with an accuracy typically seen only in rigid robots.
Unique robot shape adopts advanced actuators for better performance
August 13, 2025
Using quasi-direct drive actuators, researchers developed a faster tensegrity robot with better capabilities for autonomy and payload capacity.
Mammal-like tails most promising for acrobatic robots
February 12, 2025
Roboticists have preferred the simplicity of lizard-like tails, but mammal-style tails may be both lighter and higher performance for turning a robot's body in space.