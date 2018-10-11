News about Manufacturing Robotics
Using AI to improve 3D printing concrete
February 20, 2026
Professor Yulun Tian is developing an AI-enabled digital twin to monitor and correct robotic 3D concrete printing in real time, backed by a Bold Challenges Initiative award.
Digital twin lab could transform how new materials are discovered
September 21, 2025
The researchers received funding to build an AI-powered lab that learns and adapts to accelerate development of better batteries and semiconductors.
Digital twins for manufacturing: industry collaborators wanted
July 14, 2025
Focusing on precompetitive problems, such as enabling communication between digital twins, U-M and ASU are seeking industry partners for an NSF research center.
Roofing drone nails down shingles
September 23, 2019
An octocopter capable of attaching asphalt shingles to roofs with a nail gun has been demonstrated at the University of Michigan's M-Air, an outdoor autonomous system testing lab.
Virtual reality job trials for collaborative robots
October 11, 2018
A virtual reality environment that allows designers to test robots and their interactions with humans.