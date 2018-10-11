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Manufacturing Robotics

News about Manufacturing Robotics

3D printed concrete art on display during the 2019 Innovation in Concrete Symposium organized by the University of Michigan Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning and the Civil and Environmental Engineering department.

Using AI to improve 3D printing concrete

February 20, 2026

Professor Yulun Tian is developing an AI-enabled digital twin to monitor and correct robotic 3D concrete printing in real time, backed by a Bold Challenges Initiative award.

Illustration of beakers with a robotic arm, chemical compound, and test tubes

Digital twin lab could transform how new materials are discovered

September 21, 2025

The researchers received funding to build an AI-powered lab that learns and adapts to accelerate development of better batteries and semiconductors.

Digital twins for manufacturing: industry collaborators wanted

Digital twins for manufacturing: industry collaborators wanted

July 14, 2025

Focusing on precompetitive problems, such as enabling communication between digital twins, U-M and ASU are seeking industry partners for an NSF research center.

A roofing drone.

Roofing drone nails down shingles

September 23, 2019

An octocopter capable of attaching asphalt shingles to roofs with a nail gun has been demonstrated at the University of Michigan's M-Air, an outdoor autonomous system testing lab.

A construction worker reads plans.

Virtual reality job trials for collaborative robots

October 11, 2018

A virtual reality environment that allows designers to test robots and their interactions with humans.