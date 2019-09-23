News about Motion Planning & Control
Soft origami robot inch-worms up walls
September 24, 2025
Researchers developed a soft robot that can crawl along a flat path and climb up vertical surfaces using its unique origami structure with an accuracy typically seen only in rigid robots.
Unique robot shape adopts advanced actuators for better performance
August 13, 2025
Using quasi-direct drive actuators, researchers developed a faster tensegrity robot with better capabilities for autonomy and payload capacity.
$1M for open-source first-responder robots
September 16, 2021
Tomorrow’s wildfire fighters and other first responders may tag-team with robotic assistants that can hike through wilderness areas and disaster zones, thanks to a University of Michigan research project.
Roofing drone nails down shingles
September 23, 2019
An octocopter capable of attaching asphalt shingles to roofs with a nail gun has been demonstrated at the University of Michigan's M-Air, an outdoor autonomous system testing lab.