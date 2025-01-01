☰
Complete Course List
These robotics and robotics-related courses satisfy robotics undergraduate or graduate degree requirements. These courses are typically offered different terms. To find out which robotics courses are currently offered this term, see current term courses.
Search to find courses that meet specific undergraduate or graduate degree requirements, such as courses in sensing, reasoning, and acting.
|Course ID ↕
|Title ↕
|Credits ↕
|Department ↕
|Requirements ↕
|Semesters Offered ↕
|Cross-listings ↕
|Notes ↕
|ROB 101
|Computational Linear Algebra
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Linear Algebra
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|ROB 102
|Introduction to Algorithms and Programming
|4
|ROB
|
UG: CoE Core: Computational Thinking
Grad: N/A
|Fall
|ROB 201
|Calculus for the Modern Engineer
|4
|ROB
|
UG:
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|ROB 203
|Robotics Mechanisms
|2
|ROB
|
UG: General Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|ROB 204
|Introduction to Human-Robot Systems
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Teamwork in Robotics
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|ROB 298
|Robot Dynamics and Simulation (special topic)
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Discipline Breadth: Dynamics and Mechanics
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|ROB 310
|Robot Sensors and Signals
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Robotics Core
Grad: N/A
|Winter
|ROB 311
|How to Build Robots and Make Them Move
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Robotics Core
Grad: N/A
|Fall
|ROB 320
|Robot Operating Systems
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Robotics Core
Grad: N/A
|Winter
|ROB 330
|Localization, Mapping, and Navigation
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Robotics Core
Grad: N/A
|Fall
|ROB 340
|Human-Robot Interaction
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Robotics Core
Grad: N/A
|Winter
|ROB 380
|Introduction to Autonomous Robotics
|4
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: N/A
|Winter
|EECS 367
|ROB 415
|Robot Contro
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall
|ROB 422
|Introduction to Algorithmic Robotics
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 465
|ROB 435
|Quantifying Human Motion Through Wearable Sensors
|3
|IOE
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Winter
|IOE 435; IOE 535
|ROB 450
|Robotics Capstone
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Major Design Elective
Grad: N/A
|Winter
|ROB 464
|Hands-On Robotics
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|ROB 464/EECS 464 can only count towards the Robotics graduate requirements if taken before ROB 550.
|ROB 498
|3D Robot Perception (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
|Winter
|ROB 498
|Autonomous Vehicles (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
|Winter
|ROB 498
|Computational HRI (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall
|ROB 498
|Deep Learning for Robot Perception (special topic)
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
|Winter
|ROB 498
|Design HRI (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall
|ROB 498
|Experimental Unmanned Aircraft Systems (special topic)
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall
|AEROSP 470
|ROB 498
|Introduction to Robotic Manipulation (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall
|ROB 498
|Multi-Robot Systems (special topic)
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
|Winter
|ROB 498
|Robot Learning for Planning & Control (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
|Winter
|ROB 498
|Soft Robotics (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
|Winter
|ROB 501
|Math for Robotics
|4
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Robotics Core
|Fall
|ROB 502
|Programming for Robotics
|4
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
|Fall
|ROB 510
|Robot Kinematics and Dynamics
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|EECS 567; MECHENG 567
|ROB 511
|Advanced Robot Operating Systems
|3
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
|Winter
|ROB 517
|Sensing and Machine Learning for Neural Interfaces
|4
|BME
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Winter
|BIOMEDE 517
|ROB 520
|Motion Planning
|3
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
|Winter
|ROB 530
|Mobile Robotics: Methods and Algorithms
|4
|NAME
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 568; NAVARCH 568
|ROB 535
|Self Driving Cars: Perception and Control
|3
|NAME
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting; Sensing
|Fall
|NAVARCH 565
|ROB 543
|Ethics for AI and Robotics
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|CSE 543
|ROB 550
|Robotic Systems Laboratory
|4
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Robotics Core
|Fall; Winter
|ROB 560
|Bio-Inspired Robotic Design
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|ROB 572
|Marine Robotics
|3
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting; Elective
|Winter
|NAVARCH 569
|ROB 599
|3D Robot Perception (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Sensing
|Winter
|ROB 599
|Autonomous Vehicles (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Acting; Sensing
|Winter
|ROB 599
|Computational HRI (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall
|ROB 599
|Computational Symmetry in AI & Robotics (special topic)
|3
|NAME
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Sensing; Reasoning
|Fall
|NAVARCH 599; MATH 559; PHYSICS 590
|ROB 599
|Deep Learning for Robot Perception (special topic)
|4
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Sensing; Reasoning
|Winter
|ROB 599
|Design HRI (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
|Fall
|ROB 599
|Experimental Unmanned Aircraft Systems (special topic)
|4
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Acting; Sensing
|Fall
|AEROSP 740
|ROB 599
|Introduction to Robotic Manipulation (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Acting
|Fall
|ROB 599
|Legged Robot Control (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|ROB 599
|Multi-Robot Systems (special topic)
|4
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
|Winter
|ROB 599
|Robot Controls (special topic)
|4
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Acting
|Fall
|ROB 599
|Robot Learning for Planning & Control (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
|Winter
|ROB 599
|Soft Robotics (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|ROB 599
|Medical Robotics (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|ROB 599
|Applied Optimal Control (special topic)
|3
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|ROB 599
|Robotics Seminar (special topic)
|1
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Required for 1st Year PhDs
|Winter
|ROB 646
|Locomotor Mechanics and Design / Control of Wearable Robotic Systems
|3
|BME
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|BIOMEDE 646; MECHENG 646
|AEROSP 201
|Intro to Aerospace Engineering
|2
|AERO
|
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|AEROSP 205
|Intro to Aerospace Engineering Systems
|3
|AERO
|
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|AEROSP 215
|Intro to Solid Mechanics and Aerospace Structures
|3
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|AEROSP 225
|Intro to Gas Dynamics
|3
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|AEROSP 288
|Fundamentals of Product Development
|3
|AERO
|
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|AEROSP 315
|Aircraft and Spacecraft Structures
|3
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|AEROSP 325
|Aerodynamics
|3
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|AEROSP 335
|Aircraft and Spacecraft Propulsion
|3
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|AEROSP 470
|Control of Aerospace Vehicles (special topic)
|3
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Variable
|Only one course of the following may count towards the Robotics graduate requirements: AEROSP 470 (Control of Aerospace Vehicles), EECS 460, MECHENG 461
|AEROSP 470
|Experimental Unmanned Aircraft Systems (special topic)
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
|Variable
|ROB 498
|AEROSP 495
|Fundamentals of Aerospace Computing (special topic)
|Variable
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Variable
|AEROSP 540
|Intermediate Dynamics
|3
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall
|MECHENG 540
|AEROSP 550
|Linear Systems Theory
|4
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall; Winter
|CEE 571; ECE 560; MECHENG 564
|AEROSP 551
|Nonlinear Systems & Control
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|EECS 562
|AEROSP 552
|Aerospace Information Systems
|3
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Winter
|AEROSP 567
|Inference, Estimation, and Learning
|3
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Fall; Winter
|AEROSP 573
|Dynamics and Control of Spacecraft
|3
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall
|AEROSP 575
|Flight & Trajectory Optimization
|3
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|AEROSP 584
|Navigation & Guidance of Aerospace Vehicles
|3
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
|Fall
|AEROSP 585
|Aerospace Engineering Seminar (topic varies by term)
|1
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|AEROSP 585 can only count once toward the MS and PhD degrees.
|AEROSP 740
|Experimental Unmanned Aircraft Systems (special topic)
|4
|ROB
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting; Sensing
|Variable
|ROB 599
|AEROSP 740
|Multi-Agent Control (special topic)
|Variable
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Variable
|AEROSP 740
|Parameter Inference & State Estimation (special topic)
|Variable
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Variable
|AEROSP 740
|Visual Navigation for Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (special topic)
|Variable
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting; Sensing
|Variable
|AEROSP 740
|Model Predictive Control (special topic)
|Variable
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Variable
|AUTO 543
|Vehicle Dynamics and Automation
|3
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|MECHENG 542
|BIOINF 540
|Mathematics of Biological Networks
|3
|Bioinformatics
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|MATH 540
|BIOMEDE 211
|Circuits and Systems for Biomed Eng
|4
|BME
|
UG: Discipline Breadth: Electronics and Circuits
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|BIOMEDE 231
|Intro to Biomechanics
|4
|BME
|
UG: Discipline Breadth: Dynamics and Mechanics
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|BIOMEDE 241
|Statistics, Computation, and Data Analysis for Biomed Eng
|4
|BME
|
UG: Discipline Breadth: Probability, Statistics, and Visualization
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|BIOMEDE 517
|Sensing and Machine Learning for Neural Interfaces
|4
|BME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Winter
|ROB 517
|BIOMEDE 527
|Topics in Neuromod
|Variable
|BME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|BIOMEDE 599
|Automated Science (special topic)
|Variable
|BME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Variable
|BIOMEDE 646
|Locomotor Mechanics and Design / Control of Wearable Robotic Systems
|3
|BME
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|MECHENG 646; ROB 646
|CEE 571
|Linear Systems Theory
|4
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall; Winter
|AEROSP 550; ECE 560; MECHENG 564
|CEE 575
|Sensing for Civil Infrastructure Systems
|3
|Civil
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Winter
|CHEM 125
|General Chemistry Laboratory I
|1
|Chemistry
|
UG: CoE Core: Chemistry
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Summer
|CHEM 126
|General Chemistry Laboratory II
|1
|Chemistry
|
UG: CoE Core: Chemistry
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Summer
|CHEM 130
|General Chemistry: Macroscopic Investigations and Reaction Principles
|3
|Chemistry
|
UG: CoE Core: Chemistry
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Summer
|CLIMATE 565
|Planetary Science
|4
|CLASP
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall
|SPACE 565
|CMPLXSYS 535
|Theory of Social and Technological Networks
|3
|CMPLXSYS
|
UG: General Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall
|PHYSICS 508
|CSE 543
|Ethics for AI and Robotics
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Winter
|ROB 543
|CSE 548
|Info Visualization
|3
|SI
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|SI 649
|CSE 572
|Randomness and Computation
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall
|CSE 576
|Advanced Data Mining
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|CSE 586
|Design & Analysis of Algorithms
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Winter
|CSE 592
|Foundations of Artificial Intelligence
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|CSE 595
|Natural Language Processing
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|LING 541; SI 561
|CSE 598
|Computer Graphics and Generative Models (special topic)
|Variable
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning; Sensing
|Variable
|CSE 598
|Causality and Machine Learning (special topic)
|Variable
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Variable
|CSE 692
|Advanced Artificial Intelligence
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|ECE 498
|Conversational AI
|Variable
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Variable
|ECE 501
|Probability & Random Processes
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|ECE 550
|Information Theory
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|ECE 551
|Matrix Methods for Signal Processing, Data Analysis and Machine Learning
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Fall
|ECE 556
|Image Processing
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Fall; Winter
|ECE 559
|Optimization for Signal Processing and Machine Learning
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|ECE 560
|Linear Systems Theory
|4
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall; Winter
|AEROSP 550; CEE 571; MECHENG 564
|ECE 561
|Design of Digital Control Systems
|3
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall
|MECHENG 561
|ECE 562
|Nonlinear Systems & Control
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|AEROSP 551
|ECE 565
|Linear Feedback Control Systems
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall; Winter
|ECE 598
|Convex Optimization Methods in Control (special topic)
|Variable
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Variable
|ECON 409
|Game Theory
|4
|ECON
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
|Fall
|EEB 800
|Comparative Biomechanics of Locomotion (special topic)
|1
|EEB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 200
|Electrical Engineering Systems Design I
|2
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 203
|Discrete Mathematics
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 215
|Intro to Electronic Circuits
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Discipline Breadth: Electronics and Circuits
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 216
|Intro to Signals and Systems
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 270
|Intro to Logic Design
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Discipline Breadth: Electronics and Circuits
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 280
|Programming and Introductory Data Structures
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Discipline Breadth: Data Structures and Programming
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 281
|Data Structures and Algorithms
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 301
|Probabilistic Methods in Engineering
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Discipline Breadth: Probability, Statistics, and Visualization
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 351
|Intro to Digital Signal Processing
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 367
|Introduction to Autonomous Robotics
|4
|ROB
|
UG: N/A
Grad: N/A
|Winter
|ROB 380
|EECS 370
|Intro to Computer Organization
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 373
|Intro to Embedded System Design
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 376
|Foundations of Computer Science
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 402
|Computer Programming for Scientists and Engineers
|4
|EECS
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Does not count
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 403
|Graduate Foundations of Data Structures and Algorithms
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 409
|Data Science Seminar
|1
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Winter
|EECS 410
|Patent Fundamentals for Engineers
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Winter
|ENGR 410
|EECS 442
|Computer Vision
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Fall; Winter
|Enrollment is primarily reserved for undergraduate CS students. Grad enrollment with instructor consent
|EECS 453
|Principles of Machine Learning
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|Robotics graduate credit only if taken before EECS 545 and EECS 553. Only one of EECS 453 OR EECS 545 OR EECS 553 can count toward the Robotics MS and/or PhD
|EECS 460
|Control Systems Analysis and Design
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting; Elective
|Fall; Winter
|Only one course of the following may count towards the Robotics graduate requirements: AEROSP 470 (Control of Aerospace Vehicles), EECS 460, MECHENG 461
|EECS 461
|Embedded Control Systems
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 464
|Hands-On Robotics
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|ROB 464
|ROB 464/EECS 464 can only count towards the Robotics graduate requirements if taken before ROB 550.
|EECS 465
|Introduction to Algorithmic Robotics
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|ROB 422
|EECS 467
|Autonomous Robotics Design Experience
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Major Design Elective
Grad: N/A
|Winter
|EECS 471
|Applied Parallel Programming with GPUs
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall
|EECS 486
|Information Retrieval & Web Search
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Winter
|EECS 492
|Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 498
|Formal Verification of Systems Software (special topic)
|Variable
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Variable
|EECS 498
|Sustainable Energy Solutions (special topic)
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Winter
|EECS 505
|Computational Data Science and Machine Learning
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 542
|Advanced Topics in Computer Vision
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 545
|Machine Learning CSE
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|Only one of EECS 453 OR EECS 545 OR EECS 553 can count toward the Robotics MS and/or PhD
|EECS 553
|Machine Learn ECE
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|Only one of EECS 453 OR EECS 545 OR EECS 553 can count toward the Robotics MS and/or PhD
|EECS 563
|Hybrid Systems Analysis and Control
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 564
|Estimation, Filtering, and Detection
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 566
|Discrete Event Systems
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 567
|Robot Kinematics and Dynamics
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|MECHENG 567; ROB 510
|EECS 568
|Mobile Robotics: Methods and Algorithms
|4
|NAME
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Fall; Winter
|NAVARCH 568; ROB 530
|EECS 587
|Parallel Computing
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 598
|Action and Perception (special topic)
|Variable
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning; Sensing
|Variable
|EECS 598
|Applied GPU Programming (special topic)
|Variable
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Variable
|EECS 598
|Approximation Algorithms (special topic)
|Variable
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Variable
|EECS 598
|Computational Modeling in HCI (special topic)
|Variable
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Variable
|EECS 598
|Deep Learning for Computer Vision (special topic)
|Variable
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Variable
|EECS 600
|Function Space Methods in System Theory
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|IOE 600
|EECS 602
|Reinforcement Learning Theory
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|EER 601
|Foundations of Engineering Education Research
|3
|CoE
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall
|ELI 521
|Writing for Academic Purposes I
|2
|ELI
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|ELI 522
|Research Paper Writing
|2
|ELI
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|ELI 531
|Language and Communication I
|1
|ELI
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Does not count
|Fall
|ELI 534
|Discussion and Oral Argumentation
|1
|ELI
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Does not count
|Fall; Winter
|ELI 584
|Graduate Student Instructors Seminar and Practicum
|1
|ELI
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Does not count
|Fall; Winter
|ELI 601
|Speaking in Research Contexts
|2
|ELI
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
|Winter
|ENGR 100
|Intro to Engineering
|4
|CoE
|
UG: CoE Core: Introduction to Engineering
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|ENGR 101
|Intro to Computers and Programming
|4
|CoE
|
UG: CoE Core: Computational Thinking
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|ENGR 151
|Accelerated Introduction to Computers and Programming
|4
|COE
|
UG: CoE Core: Computational Thinking
Grad: N/A
|Fall
|ENGR 410
|Patent Fundamentals for Engineers
|4
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Winter
|EECS 410
|ENGR 599
|Exploring and Envisioning Equity-Centered Engineering (special topic)
|Variable
|CoE
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter; Spring; Summer
|ENGR 599
|Foundations of Equity-Centered Engineering (special topic)
|Variable
|CoE
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
|ENGR 599
|Leadership and Management (special topic)
|Variable
|CoE
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
|ENGR 599
|Entrepreneurial Action and Vision (special topic)
|Variable
|CoE
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
|ENTR 407
|Entrepreneurship Hour
|1
|ENTR
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|Effective Fall 2025, this course will no longer count towards a Robotics undergraduate or graduate degree requirement.
|ENTR 490
|AI, Entrepreneurship and the Next Industrial Revolution (special topic)
|Variable
|ENTR
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|ENTR 500
|Intro to Innovation Careers
|3
|ENTR
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|ENTR 520
|Tech-Inspired Business Models
|3
|ENTR
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall
|ENTR 530
|Innovation and Intellectual Property Strategy
|3
|ENTR
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
|Fall
|ENTR 550
|Interpersonal Skills: Leveling Up to Leadership
|3
|ENTR
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|ENTR 560
|Project Management and Consulting
|3
|ENTR
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|ENGR 580
|Teaching Engineering
|3
|ENGR
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall
|ENTR 599
|Special Topics in Entrepreneurship
|Variable
|ENTR
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|IOE 265
|Probability and Statistics for Engineers
|3
|IOE
|
UG: Discipline Breadth: Probability, Statistics, and Visualization
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|IOE 333
|Human Factors and Ergonomics
|3
|IOE
|
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|IOE 366
|Intro to Engineering Data Analytics
|3
|IOE
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|IOE 434
|Human Error and Complex Systems Failures
|3
|IOE
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Winter
|IOE 435
|Quantifying Human Motion Through Wearable Sensors
|3
|IOE
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Winter
|ROB 435
|IOE 465
|Design of Experiments
|3
|IOE
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|IOE 511
|Continuous Optimization Methods
|3
|IOE
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Winter
|IOE 512
|Dynamic Programming
|3
|IOE
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|IOE 535
|Quantifying Human Motion Through Wearable Sensors
|3
|IOE
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Sensing
|Winter
|IOE 536
|Cognitive Ergonomics and Human Systems Integration
|3
|IOE
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall
|IOE 600
|Function Space Methods in System Theory
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 600
|IOE 611
|Nonlinear Programming
|3
|IOE
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall
|MATH 663
|IOE 691
|Approximation and Online Algorithums (special topic)
|Variable
|IOE
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Winter
|ISD 555
|Design Optimization
|3
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall
|MECHENG 555; MFG 555
|ISD 599
|Vehicle Crashworthiness and Occupant Protection (special topic)
|Variable
|ISD
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
|Variable
|LING 541
|Natural Language Processing
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|CSE 595; SI 561
|MATH 115
|Calculus I
|4
|Math
|
UG: CoE Core: Introductory Calculus
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Spring; Summer
|MATH 116
|Calculus II
|4
|Math
|
UG: CoE Core: Introductory Calculus
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Spring; Summer
|MATH 214
|Applied Linear Algebra
|4
|Math
|
UG: Linear Algebra
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|MATH 215
|Multivariable and Vector Calculus
|4
|Math
|
UG: CoE Core: Intermediate Calculus or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Spring; Summer
|MATH 216
|Intro to Differential Equations
|4
|Math
|
UG: CoE Core: Intermediate Calculus or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Spring; Summer
|MATH 217
|Linear Algebra
|4
|Math
|
UG: Linear Algebra or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Spring
|MATH 417
|Matrix Algebra I
|3
|Math
|
UG: Linear Algebra or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Spring; Summer
|MATH 419
|Linear Spaces and Matrix Theory
|3
|Math
|
UG: Linear Algebra or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|MATH 425
|Intro to Probability
|3
|Math
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|STATS 425
|MATH 451
|Advanced Calculus I
|3
|Math
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter; Spring
|MATH 471
|Intro to Numerical Methods
|3
|Math
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|MATH 525
|Probability Theory
|3
|Math
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|STATS 525
|MATH 540
|Mathematics of Biological Networks
|3
|Bioinformatics
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall
|BIOINF 540
|MATH 562
|Continuous Optimization Methods
|3
|IOE
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Reasoning
|Winter
|MATH 658
|Ordinary Differential Equations
|3
|Math
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall
|MATH 663
|Nonlinear Programming
|3
|IOE
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall
|IOE 611
|MATSCIE 220
|Intro to Materials and Manufacturing
|4
|Materials
|
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|MATSCIE 593
|Soft Robotic Materials and Actuators (special topic)
|Variable
|Materials
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Variable
|MECHENG 240
|Intro to Dynamics and Vibrations
|4
|ME
|
UG: Discipline Breadth: Dynamics and Mechanics
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Spring
|MECHENG 360
|Modeling, Analysis and Control of Dynamic Systems
|4
|ME
|
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Spring; Summer
|MECHENG 461
|Automatic Control
|3
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall; Winter; Spring
|Only one course of the following may count towards the Robotics graduate requirements: AEROSP 470 (Control of Aerospace Vehicles), EECS 460, MECHENG 461
|MECHENG 542
|Vehicle Dynamics and Automation
|3
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|AUTO 543
|MECHENG 552
|Mechatraonic System Design
|4
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|MFG 552
|MECHENG 555
|Design Optimization
|3
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall
|ISD 555; MFG 555
|MECHENG 560
|Modeling Dynamic Systems
|3
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|MFG 562
|MECHENG 561
|Design of Digital Control Systems
|3
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall; Winter
|ECE 561
|MECHENG 564
|Linear Systems Theory
|4
|AERO
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall; Winter
|AEROSP 550; CEE 571; ECE 560
|MECHENG 567
|Robot Kinematics and Dynamics
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|EECS 567; ROB 510
|MECHENG 584
|Advanced Mechatronics for Manufacturing
|3
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall
|MFG 584
|MECHENG 599
|Applied Optimal Control (special topic)
|Variable
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Variable
|MECHENG 599
|Data-Driven Methods for Control Systems (special topic)
|Variable
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Variable
|MECHENG 599
|Dynamics and Control of Connected Vehicles (special topic)
|Variable
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Variable
|CEE 501; ISD 599
|MECHENG 599
|Foundations in Smart Additive Manufacturing (special topic)
|Variable
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Variable
|MECHENG 646
|Locomotor Mechanics and Design / Control of Wearable Robotic Systems
|3
|BME
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|BIOMEDE 646; ROB 646
|MFG 552
|Mechatraonic System Design
|4
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|MECHENG 552
|MFG 555
|Design Optimization
|3
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall
|ISD 555; MECHENG 555
|MFG 562
|Modeling Dynamic Systems
|3
|ME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|MECHENG 560
|MFG 584
|Advanced Mechatronics for Manufacturing
|3
|ME
|
UG: General Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall
|MECHENG 584
|MOVESCI 431
|Clinical Gait Analysis
|3
|Kinesiology
|
UG: General Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|NAVARCH 270
|Intro to Vessel/Platform Design
|4
|NAME
|
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|NAVARCH 340
|Marine Dynamics I
|4
|NAME
|
UG: Flexible Technical
Grad: N/A
|Fall
|NAVARCH 540
|Marine Dynamics III
|4
|NAME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall
|NAVARCH 565
|Self Driving Cars: Perception and Control
|3
|NAME
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting; Sensing
|Fall
|ROB 535
|NAVARCH 568
|Mobile Robotics: Methods and Algorithms
|4
|NAME
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Sensing
|Fall; Winter
|EECS 568; ROB 530
|NAVARCH 569
|Marine Robotics
|3
|ROB
|
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
|Winter
|ROB 572
|NAVARCH 583
|Adaptive Control
|3
|NAME
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
|Fall
|PHYSICS 140
|General Physics I
|4
|Physics
|
UG: CoE Core: Physics I
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Spring
|PHYSICS 141
|Elementary Laboratory I
|1
|Physics
|
UG: CoE Core: Physics I Lab
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Spring
|PHYSICS 160
|Honors Physics I
|4
|Physics
|
UG: CoE Core: Physics I
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|PHYSICS 161
|Honors Introductory Mechanics Lab
|1
|Physics
|
UG: CoE Core: Physics I Lab
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|PHYSICS 240
|General Physics II
|4
|Physics
|
UG: CoE Core: Physics II
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Spring
|PHYSICS 241
|Elementary Laboratory II
|1
|Physics
|
UG: CoE Core: Physics II Lab
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter; Spring
|PHYSICS 260
|Honors Physics II
|4
|Physics
|
UG: CoE Core: Physics II
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|PHYSICS 261
|Honors Electricity and Magnetism Lab
|1
|Physics
|
UG: CoE Core: Physics II Lab
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|PSYCH 614
|Advanced Statistical Methods
|4
|PSYCH
|
UG: General Elective
Grad: Elective
|Winter
|SI 561
|Natural Language Processing
|3
|EECS
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|CSE 595; LING 541
|SI 649
|Info Visualization
|3
|SI
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
|Fall; Winter
|CSE 548
|SPACE 565
|Planetary Science
|4
|CLASP
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall
|CLIMATE 565
|STATS 425
|Intro to Probability
|3
|Math
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|MATH 425
|STATS 525
|Probability Theory
|3
|Math
|
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|MATH 525
|TCHNCLCM 350
|Technical Communication for Robotics
|3
|Tech Comm
|
UG: Technical Communication
Grad: N/A
|Fall; Winter
|TCHNCLCM 610
|Technical and Professional Communication For Graduate Students
|3
|Tech Comm
|
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter
|TO 628
|Advanced Big Data Analytics
|2.25
|ROSS
|
UG: General Elective
Grad: Elective
|Fall; Winter