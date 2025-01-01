Students studying in the Robotics Building atrium

Complete Course List

These robotics and robotics-related courses satisfy robotics undergraduate or graduate degree requirements. These courses are typically offered different terms. To find out which robotics courses are currently offered this term, see current term courses.

Search to find courses that meet specific undergraduate or graduate degree requirements, such as courses in sensing, reasoning, and acting.

Course ID Title Credits Department Requirements Semesters Offered Cross-listings Notes
ROB 101 Computational Linear Algebra 4 ROB
UG: Linear Algebra
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
ROB 102 Introduction to Algorithms and Programming 4 ROB
UG: CoE Core: Computational Thinking
Grad: N/A
 Fall
ROB 201 Calculus for the Modern Engineer 4 ROB
UG:
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
ROB 203 Robotics Mechanisms 2 ROB
UG: General Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
ROB 204 Introduction to Human-Robot Systems 4 ROB
UG: Teamwork in Robotics
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
ROB 298 Robot Dynamics and Simulation (special topic) 4 ROB
UG: Discipline Breadth: Dynamics and Mechanics
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
ROB 310 Robot Sensors and Signals 4 ROB
UG: Robotics Core
Grad: N/A
 Winter
ROB 311 How to Build Robots and Make Them Move 4 ROB
UG: Robotics Core
Grad: N/A
 Fall
ROB 320 Robot Operating Systems 4 ROB
UG: Robotics Core
Grad: N/A
 Winter
ROB 330 Localization, Mapping, and Navigation 4 ROB
UG: Robotics Core
Grad: N/A
 Fall
ROB 340 Human-Robot Interaction 4 ROB
UG: Robotics Core
Grad: N/A
 Winter
ROB 380 Introduction to Autonomous Robotics 4 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: N/A
 Winter EECS 367
ROB 415 Robot Contro 4 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall
ROB 422 Introduction to Algorithmic Robotics 3 EECS
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
 Fall; Winter EECS 465
ROB 435 Quantifying Human Motion Through Wearable Sensors 3 IOE
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Winter IOE 435; IOE 535
ROB 450 Robotics Capstone 4 ROB
UG: Major Design Elective
Grad: N/A
 Winter
ROB 464 Hands-On Robotics 4 EECS
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter ROB 464/EECS 464 can only count towards the Robotics graduate requirements if taken before ROB 550.
ROB 498 3D Robot Perception (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
 Winter
ROB 498 Autonomous Vehicles (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
 Winter
ROB 498 Computational HRI (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall
ROB 498 Deep Learning for Robot Perception (special topic) 4 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
 Winter
ROB 498 Design HRI (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall
ROB 498 Experimental Unmanned Aircraft Systems (special topic) 4 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall AEROSP 470
ROB 498 Introduction to Robotic Manipulation (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall
ROB 498 Multi-Robot Systems (special topic) 4 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
 Winter
ROB 498 Robot Learning for Planning & Control (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
 Winter
ROB 498 Soft Robotics (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
 Winter
ROB 501 Math for Robotics 4 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Robotics Core
 Fall
ROB 502 Programming for Robotics 4 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
 Fall
ROB 510 Robot Kinematics and Dynamics 3 EECS
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter EECS 567; MECHENG 567
ROB 511 Advanced Robot Operating Systems 3 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
 Winter
ROB 517 Sensing and Machine Learning for Neural Interfaces 4 BME
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Winter BIOMEDE 517
ROB 520 Motion Planning 3 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
 Winter
ROB 530 Mobile Robotics: Methods and Algorithms 4 NAME
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Fall; Winter EECS 568; NAVARCH 568
ROB 535 Self Driving Cars: Perception and Control 3 NAME
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting; Sensing
 Fall NAVARCH 565
ROB 543 Ethics for AI and Robotics 4 EECS
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter CSE 543
ROB 550 Robotic Systems Laboratory 4 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Robotics Core
 Fall; Winter
ROB 560 Bio-Inspired Robotic Design 4 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter
ROB 572 Marine Robotics 3 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting; Elective
 Winter NAVARCH 569
ROB 599 3D Robot Perception (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Sensing
 Winter
ROB 599 Autonomous Vehicles (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Acting; Sensing
 Winter
ROB 599 Computational HRI (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall
ROB 599 Computational Symmetry in AI & Robotics (special topic) 3 NAME
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Sensing; Reasoning
 Fall NAVARCH 599; MATH 559; PHYSICS 590
ROB 599 Deep Learning for Robot Perception (special topic) 4 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Sensing; Reasoning
 Winter
ROB 599 Design HRI (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
 Fall
ROB 599 Experimental Unmanned Aircraft Systems (special topic) 4 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Acting; Sensing
 Fall AEROSP 740
ROB 599 Introduction to Robotic Manipulation (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Acting
 Fall
ROB 599 Legged Robot Control (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter
ROB 599 Multi-Robot Systems (special topic) 4 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
 Winter
ROB 599 Robot Controls (special topic) 4 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Acting
 Fall
ROB 599 Robot Learning for Planning & Control (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
 Winter
ROB 599 Soft Robotics (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Acting
 Winter
ROB 599 Medical Robotics (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter
ROB 599 Applied Optimal Control (special topic) 3 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter
ROB 599 Robotics Seminar (special topic) 1 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: Required for 1st Year PhDs
 Winter
ROB 646 Locomotor Mechanics and Design / Control of Wearable Robotic Systems 3 BME
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter BIOMEDE 646; MECHENG 646
AEROSP 201 Intro to Aerospace Engineering 2 AERO
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
AEROSP 205 Intro to Aerospace Engineering Systems 3 AERO
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
AEROSP 215 Intro to Solid Mechanics and Aerospace Structures 3 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
AEROSP 225 Intro to Gas Dynamics 3 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
AEROSP 288 Fundamentals of Product Development 3 AERO
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
AEROSP 315 Aircraft and Spacecraft Structures 3 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
AEROSP 325 Aerodynamics 3 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
AEROSP 335 Aircraft and Spacecraft Propulsion 3 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
AEROSP 470 Control of Aerospace Vehicles (special topic) 3 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Variable Only one course of the following may count towards the Robotics graduate requirements: AEROSP 470 (Control of Aerospace Vehicles), EECS 460, MECHENG 461
AEROSP 470 Experimental Unmanned Aircraft Systems (special topic) 4 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: N/A
 Variable ROB 498
AEROSP 495 Fundamentals of Aerospace Computing (special topic) Variable AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Variable
AEROSP 540 Intermediate Dynamics 3 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall MECHENG 540
AEROSP 550 Linear Systems Theory 4 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall; Winter CEE 571; ECE 560; MECHENG 564
AEROSP 551 Nonlinear Systems & Control 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter EECS 562
AEROSP 552 Aerospace Information Systems 3 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Winter
AEROSP 567 Inference, Estimation, and Learning 3 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Fall; Winter
AEROSP 573 Dynamics and Control of Spacecraft 3 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall
AEROSP 575 Flight & Trajectory Optimization 3 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter
AEROSP 584 Navigation & Guidance of Aerospace Vehicles 3 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
 Fall
AEROSP 585 Aerospace Engineering Seminar (topic varies by term) 1 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter AEROSP 585 can only count once toward the MS and PhD degrees.
AEROSP 740 Experimental Unmanned Aircraft Systems (special topic) 4 ROB
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting; Sensing
 Variable ROB 599
AEROSP 740 Multi-Agent Control (special topic) Variable AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Variable
AEROSP 740 Parameter Inference & State Estimation (special topic) Variable AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Variable
AEROSP 740 Visual Navigation for Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (special topic) Variable AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting; Sensing
 Variable
AEROSP 740 Model Predictive Control (special topic) Variable AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Variable
AUTO 543 Vehicle Dynamics and Automation 3 ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 MECHENG 542
BIOINF 540 Mathematics of Biological Networks 3 Bioinformatics
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 MATH 540
BIOMEDE 211 Circuits and Systems for Biomed Eng 4 BME
UG: Discipline Breadth: Electronics and Circuits
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
BIOMEDE 231 Intro to Biomechanics 4 BME
UG: Discipline Breadth: Dynamics and Mechanics
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
BIOMEDE 241 Statistics, Computation, and Data Analysis for Biomed Eng 4 BME
UG: Discipline Breadth: Probability, Statistics, and Visualization
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
BIOMEDE 517 Sensing and Machine Learning for Neural Interfaces 4 BME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Winter ROB 517
BIOMEDE 527 Topics in Neuromod Variable BME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter
BIOMEDE 599 Automated Science (special topic) Variable BME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Variable
BIOMEDE 646 Locomotor Mechanics and Design / Control of Wearable Robotic Systems 3 BME
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter MECHENG 646; ROB 646
CEE 571 Linear Systems Theory 4 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall; Winter AEROSP 550; ECE 560; MECHENG 564
CEE 575 Sensing for Civil Infrastructure Systems 3 Civil
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Winter
CHEM 125 General Chemistry Laboratory I 1 Chemistry
UG: CoE Core: Chemistry
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Summer
CHEM 126 General Chemistry Laboratory II 1 Chemistry
UG: CoE Core: Chemistry
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Summer
CHEM 130 General Chemistry: Macroscopic Investigations and Reaction Principles 3 Chemistry
UG: CoE Core: Chemistry
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Summer
CLIMATE 565 Planetary Science 4 CLASP
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall SPACE 565
CMPLXSYS 535 Theory of Social and Technological Networks 3 CMPLXSYS
UG: General Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall PHYSICS 508
CSE 543 Ethics for AI and Robotics 4 EECS
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Winter ROB 543
CSE 548 Info Visualization 3 SI
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter SI 649
CSE 572 Randomness and Computation 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall
CSE 576 Advanced Data Mining 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter
CSE 586 Design & Analysis of Algorithms 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Winter
CSE 592 Foundations of Artificial Intelligence 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter
CSE 595 Natural Language Processing 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter LING 541; SI 561
CSE 598 Computer Graphics and Generative Models (special topic) Variable EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning; Sensing
 Variable
CSE 598 Causality and Machine Learning (special topic) Variable EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Variable
CSE 692 Advanced Artificial Intelligence 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter
ECE 498 Conversational AI Variable EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Variable
ECE 501 Probability & Random Processes 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
ECE 550 Information Theory 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter
ECE 551 Matrix Methods for Signal Processing, Data Analysis and Machine Learning 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Fall
ECE 556 Image Processing 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Fall; Winter
ECE 559 Optimization for Signal Processing and Machine Learning 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter
ECE 560 Linear Systems Theory 4 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall; Winter AEROSP 550; CEE 571; MECHENG 564
ECE 561 Design of Digital Control Systems 3 ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall MECHENG 561
ECE 562 Nonlinear Systems & Control 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter AEROSP 551
ECE 565 Linear Feedback Control Systems 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall; Winter
ECE 598 Convex Optimization Methods in Control (special topic) Variable EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Variable
ECON 409 Game Theory 4 ECON
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
 Fall
EEB 800 Comparative Biomechanics of Locomotion (special topic) 1 EEB
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
EECS 200 Electrical Engineering Systems Design I 2 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
EECS 203 Discrete Mathematics 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
EECS 215 Intro to Electronic Circuits 4 EECS
UG: Discipline Breadth: Electronics and Circuits
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
EECS 216 Intro to Signals and Systems 4 EECS
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
EECS 270 Intro to Logic Design 4 EECS
UG: Discipline Breadth: Electronics and Circuits
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
EECS 280 Programming and Introductory Data Structures 4 EECS
UG: Discipline Breadth: Data Structures and Programming
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
EECS 281 Data Structures and Algorithms 4 EECS
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
EECS 301 Probabilistic Methods in Engineering 4 EECS
UG: Discipline Breadth: Probability, Statistics, and Visualization
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
EECS 351 Intro to Digital Signal Processing 4 EECS
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
EECS 367 Introduction to Autonomous Robotics 4 ROB
UG: N/A
Grad: N/A
 Winter ROB 380
EECS 370 Intro to Computer Organization 4 EECS
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
EECS 373 Intro to Embedded System Design 4 EECS
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
EECS 376 Foundations of Computer Science 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
EECS 402 Computer Programming for Scientists and Engineers 4 EECS
UG: N/A
Grad: Does not count
 Fall; Winter
EECS 403 Graduate Foundations of Data Structures and Algorithms 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
EECS 409 Data Science Seminar 1 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Winter
EECS 410 Patent Fundamentals for Engineers 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Winter ENGR 410
EECS 442 Computer Vision 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Fall; Winter Enrollment is primarily reserved for undergraduate CS students. Grad enrollment with instructor consent
EECS 453 Principles of Machine Learning 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter Robotics graduate credit only if taken before EECS 545 and EECS 553. Only one of EECS 453 OR EECS 545 OR EECS 553 can count toward the Robotics MS and/or PhD
EECS 460 Control Systems Analysis and Design 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting; Elective
 Fall; Winter Only one course of the following may count towards the Robotics graduate requirements: AEROSP 470 (Control of Aerospace Vehicles), EECS 460, MECHENG 461
EECS 461 Embedded Control Systems 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall; Winter
EECS 464 Hands-On Robotics 4 EECS
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter ROB 464 ROB 464/EECS 464 can only count towards the Robotics graduate requirements if taken before ROB 550.
EECS 465 Introduction to Algorithmic Robotics 3 EECS
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
 Fall; Winter ROB 422
EECS 467 Autonomous Robotics Design Experience 4 EECS
UG: Major Design Elective
Grad: N/A
 Winter
EECS 471 Applied Parallel Programming with GPUs 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall
EECS 486 Information Retrieval & Web Search 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Winter
EECS 492 Introduction to Artificial Intelligence 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
EECS 498 Formal Verification of Systems Software (special topic) Variable EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Variable
EECS 498 Sustainable Energy Solutions (special topic) 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Winter
EECS 505 Computational Data Science and Machine Learning 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter
EECS 542 Advanced Topics in Computer Vision 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Fall; Winter
EECS 545 Machine Learning CSE 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter Only one of EECS 453 OR EECS 545 OR EECS 553 can count toward the Robotics MS and/or PhD
EECS 553 Machine Learn ECE 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter Only one of EECS 453 OR EECS 545 OR EECS 553 can count toward the Robotics MS and/or PhD
EECS 563 Hybrid Systems Analysis and Control 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting; Reasoning
 Fall; Winter
EECS 564 Estimation, Filtering, and Detection 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Fall; Winter
EECS 566 Discrete Event Systems 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall; Winter
EECS 567 Robot Kinematics and Dynamics 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter MECHENG 567; ROB 510
EECS 568 Mobile Robotics: Methods and Algorithms 4 NAME
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Fall; Winter NAVARCH 568; ROB 530
EECS 587 Parallel Computing 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
EECS 598 Action and Perception (special topic) Variable EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning; Sensing
 Variable
EECS 598 Applied GPU Programming (special topic) Variable EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Variable
EECS 598 Approximation Algorithms (special topic) Variable EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Variable
EECS 598 Computational Modeling in HCI (special topic) Variable EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Variable
EECS 598 Deep Learning for Computer Vision (special topic) Variable EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Variable
EECS 600 Function Space Methods in System Theory 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter IOE 600
EECS 602 Reinforcement Learning Theory 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter
EER 601 Foundations of Engineering Education Research 3 CoE
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall
ELI 521 Writing for Academic Purposes I 2 ELI
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
ELI 522 Research Paper Writing 2 ELI
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
ELI 531 Language and Communication I 1 ELI
UG: N/A
Grad: Does not count
 Fall
ELI 534 Discussion and Oral Argumentation 1 ELI
UG: N/A
Grad: Does not count
 Fall; Winter
ELI 584 Graduate Student Instructors Seminar and Practicum 1 ELI
UG: N/A
Grad: Does not count
 Fall; Winter
ELI 601 Speaking in Research Contexts 2 ELI
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
 Winter
ENGR 100 Intro to Engineering 4 CoE
UG: CoE Core: Introduction to Engineering
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
ENGR 101 Intro to Computers and Programming 4 CoE
UG: CoE Core: Computational Thinking
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
ENGR 151 Accelerated Introduction to Computers and Programming 4 COE
UG: CoE Core: Computational Thinking
Grad: N/A
 Fall
ENGR 410 Patent Fundamentals for Engineers 4 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Winter EECS 410
ENGR 599 Exploring and Envisioning Equity-Centered Engineering (special topic) Variable CoE
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter; Spring; Summer
ENGR 599 Foundations of Equity-Centered Engineering (special topic) Variable CoE
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
ENGR 599 Leadership and Management (special topic) Variable CoE
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
ENGR 599 Entrepreneurial Action and Vision (special topic) Variable CoE
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
ENTR 407 Entrepreneurship Hour 1 ENTR
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter Effective Fall 2025, this course will no longer count towards a Robotics undergraduate or graduate degree requirement.
ENTR 490 AI, Entrepreneurship and the Next Industrial Revolution (special topic) Variable ENTR
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
ENTR 500 Intro to Innovation Careers 3 ENTR
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
ENTR 520 Tech-Inspired Business Models 3 ENTR
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall
ENTR 530 Innovation and Intellectual Property Strategy 3 ENTR
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
 Fall
ENTR 550 Interpersonal Skills: Leveling Up to Leadership 3 ENTR
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
ENTR 560 Project Management and Consulting 3 ENTR
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
ENGR 580 Teaching Engineering 3 ENGR
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall
ENTR 599 Special Topics in Entrepreneurship Variable ENTR
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
IOE 265 Probability and Statistics for Engineers 3 IOE
UG: Discipline Breadth: Probability, Statistics, and Visualization
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
IOE 333 Human Factors and Ergonomics 3 IOE
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
IOE 366 Intro to Engineering Data Analytics 3 IOE
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
IOE 434 Human Error and Complex Systems Failures 3 IOE
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Winter
IOE 435 Quantifying Human Motion Through Wearable Sensors 3 IOE
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Winter ROB 435
IOE 465 Design of Experiments 3 IOE
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter
IOE 511 Continuous Optimization Methods 3 IOE
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Winter
IOE 512 Dynamic Programming 3 IOE
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter
IOE 535 Quantifying Human Motion Through Wearable Sensors 3 IOE
UG: N/A
Grad: Sensing
 Winter
IOE 536 Cognitive Ergonomics and Human Systems Integration 3 IOE
UG: N/A
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall
IOE 600 Function Space Methods in System Theory 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter EECS 600
IOE 611 Nonlinear Programming 3 IOE
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall MATH 663
IOE 691 Approximation and Online Algorithums (special topic) Variable IOE
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Winter
ISD 555 Design Optimization 3 ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall MECHENG 555; MFG 555
ISD 599 Vehicle Crashworthiness and Occupant Protection (special topic) Variable ISD
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
 Variable
LING 541 Natural Language Processing 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter CSE 595; SI 561
MATH 115 Calculus I 4 Math
UG: CoE Core: Introductory Calculus
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Spring; Summer
MATH 116 Calculus II 4 Math
UG: CoE Core: Introductory Calculus
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Spring; Summer
MATH 214 Applied Linear Algebra 4 Math
UG: Linear Algebra
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
MATH 215 Multivariable and Vector Calculus 4 Math
UG: CoE Core: Intermediate Calculus or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Spring; Summer
MATH 216 Intro to Differential Equations 4 Math
UG: CoE Core: Intermediate Calculus or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Spring; Summer
MATH 217 Linear Algebra 4 Math
UG: Linear Algebra or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Spring
MATH 417 Matrix Algebra I 3 Math
UG: Linear Algebra or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Spring; Summer
MATH 419 Linear Spaces and Matrix Theory 3 Math
UG: Linear Algebra or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
MATH 425 Intro to Probability 3 Math
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter STATS 425
MATH 451 Advanced Calculus I 3 Math
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter; Spring
MATH 471 Intro to Numerical Methods 3 Math
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
MATH 525 Probability Theory 3 Math
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter STATS 525
MATH 540 Mathematics of Biological Networks 3 Bioinformatics
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall BIOINF 540
MATH 562 Continuous Optimization Methods 3 IOE
UG: N/A
Grad: Reasoning
 Winter
MATH 658 Ordinary Differential Equations 3 Math
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall
MATH 663 Nonlinear Programming 3 IOE
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall IOE 611
MATSCIE 220 Intro to Materials and Manufacturing 4 Materials
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
MATSCIE 593 Soft Robotic Materials and Actuators (special topic) Variable Materials
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Variable
MECHENG 240 Intro to Dynamics and Vibrations 4 ME
UG: Discipline Breadth: Dynamics and Mechanics
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Spring
MECHENG 360 Modeling, Analysis and Control of Dynamic Systems 4 ME
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Spring; Summer
MECHENG 461 Automatic Control 3 ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall; Winter; Spring Only one course of the following may count towards the Robotics graduate requirements: AEROSP 470 (Control of Aerospace Vehicles), EECS 460, MECHENG 461
MECHENG 542 Vehicle Dynamics and Automation 3 ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter AUTO 543
MECHENG 552 Mechatraonic System Design 4 ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter MFG 552
MECHENG 555 Design Optimization 3 ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall ISD 555; MFG 555
MECHENG 560 Modeling Dynamic Systems 3 ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter MFG 562
MECHENG 561 Design of Digital Control Systems 3 ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall; Winter ECE 561
MECHENG 564 Linear Systems Theory 4 AERO
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall; Winter AEROSP 550; CEE 571; ECE 560
MECHENG 567 Robot Kinematics and Dynamics 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter EECS 567; ROB 510
MECHENG 584 Advanced Mechatronics for Manufacturing 3 ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall MFG 584
MECHENG 599 Applied Optimal Control (special topic) Variable ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Variable
MECHENG 599 Data-Driven Methods for Control Systems (special topic) Variable ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Variable
MECHENG 599 Dynamics and Control of Connected Vehicles (special topic) Variable ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Variable CEE 501; ISD 599
MECHENG 599 Foundations in Smart Additive Manufacturing (special topic) Variable ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Variable
MECHENG 646 Locomotor Mechanics and Design / Control of Wearable Robotic Systems 3 BME
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter BIOMEDE 646; ROB 646
MFG 552 Mechatraonic System Design 4 ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter MECHENG 552
MFG 555 Design Optimization 3 ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall ISD 555; MECHENG 555
MFG 562 Modeling Dynamic Systems 3 ME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter MECHENG 560
MFG 584 Advanced Mechatronics for Manufacturing 3 ME
UG: General Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall MECHENG 584
MOVESCI 431 Clinical Gait Analysis 3 Kinesiology
UG: General Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
NAVARCH 270 Intro to Vessel/Platform Design 4 NAME
UG: Discipline Depth or Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
NAVARCH 340 Marine Dynamics I 4 NAME
UG: Flexible Technical
Grad: N/A
 Fall
NAVARCH 540 Marine Dynamics III 4 NAME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall
NAVARCH 565 Self Driving Cars: Perception and Control 3 NAME
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting; Sensing
 Fall ROB 535
NAVARCH 568 Mobile Robotics: Methods and Algorithms 4 NAME
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Sensing
 Fall; Winter EECS 568; ROB 530
NAVARCH 569 Marine Robotics 3 ROB
UG: Upper Level Elective
Grad: Acting
 Winter ROB 572
NAVARCH 583 Adaptive Control 3 NAME
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Acting
 Fall
PHYSICS 140 General Physics I 4 Physics
UG: CoE Core: Physics I
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Spring
PHYSICS 141 Elementary Laboratory I 1 Physics
UG: CoE Core: Physics I Lab
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Spring
PHYSICS 160 Honors Physics I 4 Physics
UG: CoE Core: Physics I
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
PHYSICS 161 Honors Introductory Mechanics Lab 1 Physics
UG: CoE Core: Physics I Lab
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
PHYSICS 240 General Physics II 4 Physics
UG: CoE Core: Physics II
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Spring
PHYSICS 241 Elementary Laboratory II 1 Physics
UG: CoE Core: Physics II Lab
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter; Spring
PHYSICS 260 Honors Physics II 4 Physics
UG: CoE Core: Physics II
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
PHYSICS 261 Honors Electricity and Magnetism Lab 1 Physics
UG: CoE Core: Physics II Lab
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
PSYCH 614 Advanced Statistical Methods 4 PSYCH
UG: General Elective
Grad: Elective
 Winter
SI 561 Natural Language Processing 3 EECS
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter CSE 595; LING 541
SI 649 Info Visualization 3 SI
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Reasoning
 Fall; Winter CSE 548
SPACE 565 Planetary Science 4 CLASP
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall CLIMATE 565
STATS 425 Intro to Probability 3 Math
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter MATH 425
STATS 525 Probability Theory 3 Math
UG: Flexible Technical Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter MATH 525
TCHNCLCM 350 Technical Communication for Robotics 3 Tech Comm
UG: Technical Communication
Grad: N/A
 Fall; Winter
TCHNCLCM 610 Technical and Professional Communication For Graduate Students 3 Tech Comm
UG: N/A
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter
TO 628 Advanced Big Data Analytics 2.25 ROSS
UG: General Elective
Grad: Elective
 Fall; Winter