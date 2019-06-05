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Legged Robotics

News about Legged Robotics

Animation of an exoskeleton moving from sitting to standing.

Taking an exoskeleton from ‘ready, set’ to go

March 5, 2021

An exoskeleton user can now go from sitting to standing safely and without assistance.

A robotic prosthetic leg.

A more comfortable robotic prosthetic leg

July 15, 2020

A new robotic prosthetic leg prototype offers a more natural gait while also being quieter and more energy efficient than other designs.

An open source leg.

Open-source bionic leg: First-of-its-kind platform aims to rapidly advance prosthetics

June 5, 2019

A new open-source, artificially intelligent prosthetic leg designed by researchers at the University of Michigan and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is now available to the scientific community.

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