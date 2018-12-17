☰
News about Autonomous & Connected Vehicles
U.S. presidential advisory council visited U-M for transportation & mobility research
November 1, 2024
'There's an intellectual milieu and an enthusiasm that's palpable.'
U-M partners with autonomous air mobility center
October 13, 2023
The University of Michigan is proud to be a partner in the pioneering Center for Autonomous Air Mobility and Sensing (CAAMS). This recognized National Science Foundation (NSF) Industry-University Cooperative Research Center (I-UCRC), established in 2022, conducts cutting-edge research and training in autonomous air mobility and sensing technology.
How can pedestrians trust autonomous vehicles
January 23, 2020
Researchers observed how pedestrians act in a virtual reality city full of autonomous vehicles.
What humans want, in an automated vehicle
November 8, 2019
Agreeable, conscientious, and stable. These are three human personality traits that, it turns out, we want to see in our driverless cars regardless of whether we possess them ourselves, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.
Roofing drone nails down shingles
September 23, 2019
An octocopter capable of attaching asphalt shingles to roofs with a nail gun has been demonstrated at the University of Michigan's M-Air, an outdoor autonomous system testing lab.
How can autonomous cars best communicate with drivers?
June 24, 2019
To help answer this question, researchers at the University of Michigan led a study that put drivers in a simulation with a talking autonomous vehicle. The findings can help those who are designing autonomous vehicles to make sure drivers will adopt the autonomy and realize their safety benefits.
A2Sys Lab takes first in firefighting drone competition
April 2, 2019
A team from the University of Michigan's Autonomous Aerospace Systems (A2Sys) Lab took first place in a firefighting drone competition.
Building trust between driverless car and driver
March 14, 2019
A University of Michigan study found that the more information an automated driving system communicated about upcoming situations, the higher the level of trust a driver had in the system, and the better the driver performed on a task other than driving.
Decentralized air traffic control for drone-laden skies
December 17, 2018
Anticipating skies crowded with crisscrossing autonomous vehicles, University of Michigan researchers have developed a future air traffic control system that allows any number of autonomous planes to safely route around each other to their final destinations.
Speaking like dolphins, a robot fleet takes on underwater tasks
December 17, 2018
A new generation of underwater robots are learning to communicate and collaborate in order to inspect boats, bridges, pipelines, and other underwater structures.