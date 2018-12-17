Autonomous & Connected Vehicles

News about Autonomous & Connected Vehicles

Faculty presenting a slideshow in front of a group of visitors.

U.S. presidential advisory council visited U-M for transportation & mobility research

November 1, 2024

'There's an intellectual milieu and an enthusiasm that's palpable.'

Autonomous aerial vehicles are flown at M-Air, an advanced robotics testing facility for air, sea, and land, on North Campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI.

U-M partners with autonomous air mobility center

October 13, 2023

The University of Michigan is proud to be a partner in the pioneering Center for Autonomous Air Mobility and Sensing (CAAMS). This recognized National Science Foundation (NSF) Industry-University Cooperative Research Center (I-UCRC), established in 2022, conducts cutting-edge research and training in autonomous air mobility and sensing technology.

A pedestrian crossing a street with an autonomous vehicle.

How can pedestrians trust autonomous vehicles

January 23, 2020

Researchers observed how pedestrians act in a virtual reality city full of autonomous vehicles.

A robot in a lab.

What humans want, in an automated vehicle

November 8, 2019

Agreeable, conscientious, and stable. These are three human personality traits that, it turns out, we want to see in our driverless cars regardless of whether we possess them ourselves, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.

A roofing drone.

Roofing drone nails down shingles

September 23, 2019

An octocopter capable of attaching asphalt shingles to roofs with a nail gun has been demonstrated at the University of Michigan's M-Air, an outdoor autonomous system testing lab.

An autonomous car.

How can autonomous cars best communicate with drivers?

June 24, 2019

To help answer this question, researchers at the University of Michigan led a study that put drivers in a simulation with a talking autonomous vehicle. The findings can help those who are designing autonomous vehicles to make sure drivers will adopt the autonomy and realize their safety benefits.

A2Sys Lab poses with award money.

A2Sys Lab takes first in firefighting drone competition

April 2, 2019

A team from the University of Michigan's Autonomous Aerospace Systems (A2Sys) Lab took first place in a firefighting drone competition.

An obstacle in the road during a driving simulator.

Building trust between driverless car and driver

March 14, 2019

A University of Michigan study found that the more information an automated driving system communicated about upcoming situations, the higher the level of trust a driver had in the system, and the better the driver performed on a task other than driving.

An air traffic control tower.

Decentralized air traffic control for drone-laden skies

December 17, 2018

Anticipating skies crowded with crisscrossing autonomous vehicles, University of Michigan researchers have developed a future air traffic control system that allows any number of autonomous planes to safely route around each other to their final destinations.

A robot underwater.

Speaking like dolphins, a robot fleet takes on underwater tasks

December 17, 2018

A new generation of underwater robots are learning to communicate and collaborate in order to inspect boats, bridges, pipelines, and other underwater structures.