Human-Robot Interaction

News about Human-Robot Interaction

A person wearing sturdy boots and jeans walks on a treadmill wearing a metal brace from the ankle to just below the knee.

Even robots make mistakes: How humans walk with imperfect exoskeletons

March 12, 2024

When a lower limb exoskeleton does not operate properly, some users recover their step quickly while others overcompensate with their hip or ankle. Credit: Brenda Ahearn, Michigan Engineering.

A user's legs walking with a powered ankle exoskeleton on a treadmill

How we can better link mind and machine

July 28, 2022

A team led by University of Michigan researchers recently tested how exoskeleton users responded to the task of matching haptic feedback to the timing of each footstep.

A mechanical arm in a virtual work setting with boxes and working statistics.

Robots who goof: Can we trust them again?

August 10, 2021

When robots make mistakes—and they do from time to time—reestablishing trust with human co-workers depends on how the machines own up to the errors and how human-like they appear.

A man using a prosthetic arm.

An ultra-precise mind-controlled prosthetic

March 9, 2020

A new way to control a prosthetic arm with the brain.

A pedestrian crossing a street with an autonomous vehicle.

How can pedestrians trust autonomous vehicles

January 23, 2020

Researchers observed how pedestrians act in a virtual reality city full of autonomous vehicles.

A robot in a lab.

What humans want, in an automated vehicle

November 8, 2019

Agreeable, conscientious, and stable. These are three human personality traits that, it turns out, we want to see in our driverless cars regardless of whether we possess them ourselves, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.

A robot playing soccer.

Humans and robots: the emotional connection

July 22, 2019

Little has been known about whether groups that work with robots develop attachments, and if so, if such emotions affect team performance.

An obstacle in the road during a driving simulator.

Building trust between driverless car and driver

March 14, 2019

A University of Michigan study found that the more information an automated driving system communicated about upcoming situations, the higher the level of trust a driver had in the system, and the better the driver performed on a task other than driving.

A construction worker reads plans.

Virtual reality job trials for collaborative robots

October 11, 2018

A virtual reality environment that allows designers to test robots and their interactions with humans.