News about Human-Robot Interaction
Even robots make mistakes: How humans walk with imperfect exoskeletons
March 12, 2024
When a lower limb exoskeleton does not operate properly, some users recover their step quickly while others overcompensate with their hip or ankle. Credit: Brenda Ahearn, Michigan Engineering.
How we can better link mind and machine
July 28, 2022
A team led by University of Michigan researchers recently tested how exoskeleton users responded to the task of matching haptic feedback to the timing of each footstep.
Robots who goof: Can we trust them again?
August 10, 2021
When robots make mistakes—and they do from time to time—reestablishing trust with human co-workers depends on how the machines own up to the errors and how human-like they appear.
An ultra-precise mind-controlled prosthetic
March 9, 2020
A new way to control a prosthetic arm with the brain.
How can pedestrians trust autonomous vehicles
January 23, 2020
Researchers observed how pedestrians act in a virtual reality city full of autonomous vehicles.
What humans want, in an automated vehicle
November 8, 2019
Agreeable, conscientious, and stable. These are three human personality traits that, it turns out, we want to see in our driverless cars regardless of whether we possess them ourselves, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.
Humans and robots: the emotional connection
July 22, 2019
Little has been known about whether groups that work with robots develop attachments, and if so, if such emotions affect team performance.
Building trust between driverless car and driver
March 14, 2019
A University of Michigan study found that the more information an automated driving system communicated about upcoming situations, the higher the level of trust a driver had in the system, and the better the driver performed on a task other than driving.
Virtual reality job trials for collaborative robots
October 11, 2018
A virtual reality environment that allows designers to test robots and their interactions with humans.