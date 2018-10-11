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Human-Robot Interaction

News about Human-Robot Interaction & Teaming

An obstacle in the road during a driving simulator.

Building trust between driverless car and driver

March 14, 2019

A University of Michigan study found that the more information an automated driving system communicated about upcoming situations, the higher the level of trust a driver had in the system, and the better the driver performed on a task other than driving.

A construction worker reads plans.

Virtual reality job trials for collaborative robots

October 11, 2018

A virtual reality environment that allows designers to test robots and their interactions with humans.

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