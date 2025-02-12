Medical Robotics

A research subject reclined on an exam bed with the eye imaging machine held in the proper place with a robot arm.

Improving accessibility for precise eye imaging

July 7, 2025

A new robotic solution can help bring the latest diagnostic ophthalmology equipment to the patient in whatever position they are comfortable.

Surgical instruments are held under a lens in a lab setting to test enhanced imaging.

Improving the frame-rate versus resolution tradeoff in optical tomography

February 13, 2025

A new machine-learning approach to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging improved framerate with no drop-off in resolution.

An illustration shows a vehicle roughly the size of a shuttle bus equipped with a chair for examinations and procedures, ceiling lights on adjustable arms, cabinets, screens, a desk, and other furnishings similar to a doctor's office.

Bridging gaps in rural health care with AI-powered mobile clinics

February 12, 2025

General practitioners with AI help could make diagnoses, run and interpret tests, and perform procedures like specialists.