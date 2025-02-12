☰
News about Medical Robotics
Improving accessibility for precise eye imaging
July 7, 2025
A new robotic solution can help bring the latest diagnostic ophthalmology equipment to the patient in whatever position they are comfortable.
Improving the frame-rate versus resolution tradeoff in optical tomography
February 13, 2025
A new machine-learning approach to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging improved framerate with no drop-off in resolution.
Bridging gaps in rural health care with AI-powered mobile clinics
February 12, 2025
General practitioners with AI help could make diagnoses, run and interpret tests, and perform procedures like specialists.