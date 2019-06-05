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Rehabilitation Robotics

News about Rehabilitation Robotics & Wearables

A student demonstrating a robotic prosthetic leg.

Better prosthetics: $3M to develop more natural robotic leg control

December 23, 2023

A smoother experience for robotic prosthetic leg users is the aim of a University of Michigan project that has received renewed support from the National Institutes of Health.

A student demonstrating a robotic exoskeleton.

Choosing exoskeleton settings like a Pandora radio station

October 19, 2023

A team of engineers at the University of Michigan, Google and Georgia Tech has designed the simplest way for users to program their own exoskeleton assistance settings.

A user's legs walking with a powered ankle exoskeleton on a treadmill

How we can better link mind and machine

July 28, 2022

A team led by University of Michigan researchers recently tested how exoskeleton users responded to the task of matching haptic feedback to the timing of each footstep.

Leo Medrano, a PhD student in the Neurobionics Lab at the University of Michigan, tests out an ankle exoskeleton on a two-track treadmill. Researchers were able to give the exoskeleton user direct control to tune its behavior, allowing them to find the right torque and timing settings for themselves.

Exoskeletons with personalize-your-own settings

March 30, 2022

Researchers gave users direct control to customize the behavior of an ankle exoskeleton.

A patient tests an open-source robotic leg on a treadmill.

U-M, Humotech partner to bring open-source bionic leg to research labs

December 16, 2021

The open-source, artificially intelligent prosthetic leg designed by researchers at the University of Michigan will be brought to the research market by Humotech.

A model of the powered exoskeleton on the hip, knee and ankle joints.

$1.7M to build everyday exoskeletons to assist with lifting, walking and climbing stairs

October 4, 2021

In an effort to bring robotic assistance to workers, the elderly and more, a University of Michigan team is developing a new type of powered exoskeleton for lower limbs.

An open source leg on a table with wires and tools.

Next steps of the Open Source Leg

October 13, 2020

A new paper on the Open Source Leg, an artificially-intelligent bionic prosthetic leg developed by University of Michigan researchers, was recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

A brain interface pioneer.

Brain interface pioneers find meaningful signal in the grey matter noise

July 27, 2020

A new way to reduce the power requirements of neural interfaces while improving their accuracy.

A robotic prosthetic leg.

A more comfortable robotic prosthetic leg

July 15, 2020

A new robotic prosthetic leg prototype offers a more natural gait while also being quieter and more energy efficient than other designs.

A man using a prosthetic arm.

An ultra-precise mind-controlled prosthetic

March 9, 2020

A new way to control a prosthetic arm with the brain.

An open source leg.

Open-source bionic leg: First-of-its-kind platform aims to rapidly advance prosthetics

June 5, 2019

A new open-source, artificially intelligent prosthetic leg designed by researchers at the University of Michigan and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is now available to the scientific community.

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