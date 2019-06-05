News about Rehabilitation Robotics & Wearables
Better prosthetics: $3M to develop more natural robotic leg control
December 23, 2023
A smoother experience for robotic prosthetic leg users is the aim of a University of Michigan project that has received renewed support from the National Institutes of Health.
Choosing exoskeleton settings like a Pandora radio station
October 19, 2023
A team of engineers at the University of Michigan, Google and Georgia Tech has designed the simplest way for users to program their own exoskeleton assistance settings.
How we can better link mind and machine
July 28, 2022
A team led by University of Michigan researchers recently tested how exoskeleton users responded to the task of matching haptic feedback to the timing of each footstep.
Exoskeletons with personalize-your-own settings
March 30, 2022
Researchers gave users direct control to customize the behavior of an ankle exoskeleton.
U-M, Humotech partner to bring open-source bionic leg to research labs
December 16, 2021
The open-source, artificially intelligent prosthetic leg designed by researchers at the University of Michigan will be brought to the research market by Humotech.
$1.7M to build everyday exoskeletons to assist with lifting, walking and climbing stairs
October 4, 2021
In an effort to bring robotic assistance to workers, the elderly and more, a University of Michigan team is developing a new type of powered exoskeleton for lower limbs.
Next steps of the Open Source Leg
October 13, 2020
A new paper on the Open Source Leg, an artificially-intelligent bionic prosthetic leg developed by University of Michigan researchers, was recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
Brain interface pioneers find meaningful signal in the grey matter noise
July 27, 2020
A new way to reduce the power requirements of neural interfaces while improving their accuracy.
A more comfortable robotic prosthetic leg
July 15, 2020
A new robotic prosthetic leg prototype offers a more natural gait while also being quieter and more energy efficient than other designs.
An ultra-precise mind-controlled prosthetic
March 9, 2020
A new way to control a prosthetic arm with the brain.
Open-source bionic leg: First-of-its-kind platform aims to rapidly advance prosthetics
June 5, 2019
A new open-source, artificially intelligent prosthetic leg designed by researchers at the University of Michigan and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is now available to the scientific community.