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Rehabilitation Robotics

News about Rehabilitation Robotics & Wearables

A track and field athlete jumps with the assistance of an ankle exoskeleton.

U-M, ASICS to launch groundbreaking sport innovation initiative

December 19, 2025

The University of Michigan and ASICS will establish the $25M ASICS x Michigan Sport Innovation Center, a pioneering research effort aimed at advancing human performance and sport science.

Geeta Peethambaran stands on a balance trainer, testing steadiness on a difficult exercise.

AI supports home-based balance training

December 8, 2025

New machine learning model draws data from wearable sensors to predict how a physical therapist would assess balance training performance.

A graduate student in the background operates two robotic microsurgery arms in the foreground that are operating on the thin skin of an egg.

Surgeons “walking across the retina” project earns NIH Innovator Award

October 7, 2025

A project to improve how delicate microsurgeries are conducted by scaling up tissue in virtual reality could advance medicine.

Three men walk through a lab with a treadmill built into the floor behind them. In the center, Seelhoff wears a prosthetic leg that stores its electronics inside a slim calf-shaped casing. On the left, Kevin carries an open laptop computer.

Expanding a commercial robotic prosthetic leg's benefits with advanced control

October 6, 2025

Paired with custom control software, Össur's powered knee prosthesis helped study participants sit, stand and walk more easily.

A research subject reclined on an exam bed with the eye imaging machine held in the proper place with a robot arm.

Improving accessibility for precise eye imaging

July 7, 2025

A new robotic solution can help bring the latest diagnostic ophthalmology equipment to the patient in whatever position they are comfortable.

Thomas E Augenstein working with the Hand eMBot, his self-powered robot to improve post-stroke hand function.

Low-cost technologies for stroke rehabilitation receive prize for outstanding PhD research

April 11, 2025

Thomas E Augenstein has been awarded the 2025 Towner Prize for Outstanding PhD Research. "The award recognizes Tom's extraordinary dedication and innovative contributions to stroke rehabilitation research over the past five years," said Dr. Chandramouli Krishnan.

Surgical instruments are held under a lens in a lab setting to test enhanced imaging.

Improving the frame-rate versus resolution tradeoff in optical tomography

February 13, 2025

A new machine-learning approach to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging improved framerate with no drop-off in resolution.

A person wearing a knee exo standing across stairs outside.

Versatile knee exo for safer lifting

September 18, 2024

Helping out the quad muscles kept study participants lifting safely despite fatigue, with an algorithm that smoothly shifts between lifting and carrying tasks.

A Digit bipedal robot holds a package in the lobby of the Robotics Building at the University of Michigan.

Enhancing humanoid robot actuator design in new $1.2M project

August 29, 2024

Researchers at the University of Michigan have been awarded a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to enhance the design of humanoid legged robots, enabling their use in demanding situations such as warehouse labor and emergency response.

Professor Elliott Rouse, center, speaks with Kevin Best, left, a Robotics PhD, and Senthur Ayyappan, right, who works with Rouse on the Open-Source leg. The leg is being worn by first year Mechanical Engineering PhD student Andrew Seelhoff.

Building an ecosystem for the Open-Source Leg

July 10, 2024

University of Michigan researchers received a $1M grant to develop and expand the ecosystem around the Open-Source Leg, a lower-limb robotic prosthesis developed at U-M.

Legs of a user walking on a two-track treadmill in a lab wearing powered ankle exoskeletons.

Simulation training improves performance in robotic exoskeletons

June 13, 2024

Researchers at North Carolina State University have demonstrated a new method that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and computer simulations to train robotic exoskeletons to autonomously help users save energy for versatile activities such as walking, running, and climbing stairs.

A person wearing sturdy boots and jeans walks on a treadmill wearing a metal brace from the ankle to just below the knee.

Even robots make mistakes: How humans walk with imperfect exoskeletons

March 12, 2024

When a lower limb exoskeleton does not operate properly, some users recover their step quickly while others overcompensate with their hip or ankle. Credit: Brenda Ahearn, Michigan Engineering.

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