News about Robot Learning & Foundational Models
Chad Jenkins named ACM Fellow
March 11, 2026
The Association for Computing Machinery has named Chad Jenkins a 2025 ACM Fellow for contributions to robot learning and broadening participation in robotics and AI.
Using AI to improve 3D printing concrete
February 20, 2026
Professor Yulun Tian is developing an AI-enabled digital twin to monitor and correct robotic 3D concrete printing in real time, backed by a Bold Challenges Initiative award.
Jason Corso named Toyota Professor of Artificial Intelligence
January 30, 2026
Jason Corso is recognized for his contributions to computer vision, multimodal learning, and AI for societal impact with this professorship.
Improving Mars and Moon rover localization with ground penetrating radar
November 6, 2025
By incorporating ground penetrating radar into a planetary rover's localization system, rovers could traverse planets more accurately in environments where wheels often slip.
Sonar shipwreck dataset expands national AI infrastructure
October 3, 2025
A dataset of shipwreck sonar scans collected by University of Michigan and Michigan Technological University researchers has been selected for inclusion in the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR) Pilot.
New robotics research water tank to enable advanced marine autonomy
May 7, 2025
A new 10,000 gallon water tank at the University of Michigan will help researchers design, build, and test a variety of autonomous underwater systems that could help robots map lakes and oceans and conduct inspections of ships and bridges.
Bridging gaps in rural health care with AI-powered mobile clinics
February 12, 2025
General practitioners with AI help could make diagnoses, run and interpret tests, and perform procedures like specialists.
Katherine Skinner awarded NSF CAREER grant
June 14, 2024
Katie Skinner was awarded the National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) grant for a project “to provide new capabilities for marine robotic systems to map, visualize, and navigate underwater sites autonomously.