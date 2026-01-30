 Skip to main content

Jason Corso named Toyota Professor of Artificial Intelligence

by Dan Newman

Jason Corso has been named the Toyota Professor of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Michigan. The named professorship recognizes Corso’s contributions to computer vision, artificial intelligence, and multimodal machine learning, as well as his work translating AI research into real-world applications.

A lecture and ceremony celebrating the appointment was held on January 30, 2026, hosted by Karen A. Thole, the Robert J. Vlasic Dean of Engineering, and Dawn Tilbury, the Ronald D. and Regina C. McNeil Department Chair of Robotics and Herrick Professor of Engineering. Corso’s presented a lecture: “Softening the boundaries: the human, the physical, and the computational.”

Jason Corso sits in the chair representing the professorship, with Robotics Department chair Dawn Tilbury and Dean Karen Thole behind.

Jason Corso receives the medal and chair representing the Toyota Professorship of Artificial Intelligence, joined by Dawn Tilbury, chair of the Robotics Department, and Dean Karen Thole.

Corso’s research spans video understanding, vision-language reasoning, and AI systems for healthcare and robotics. He is Co-Founder and CSO of Voxel51, an AI startup focused on computer vision and data management, and has led projects applying AI to challenges ranging from surgical video analysis to rural healthcare delivery.

He has authored more than 150 peer-reviewed papers and hundreds of thousands of lines of open-source code on topics including computer vision, robotics, data science, and general computing. Corso received his PhD and MSE from Johns Hopkins University and his BS with honors from Loyola College in Maryland, all in Computer Science. He is the recipient of a U-M EECS Outstanding Achievement Award, Google Faculty Research Award, Army Research Office Young Investigator Award, National Science Foundation CAREER Award, and the Link Foundation Fellowship in Advanced Simulation and Training. He is a senior member of the IEEE and a member of the AAAI, ACM, and MAA.

