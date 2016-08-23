☰
Doubling dollars to Women in Science and Engineering
December 3, 2019
For the annual University of Michigan #GivingBlueDay, every dollar donated to Michigan Robotics will be matched with a dollar donated to WISE.
Congratulations to promoted Robotics faculty of 2019
May 17, 2019
The University of Michigan Robotics Institute promoted several faculty members to associate and full professors.
Robotics Interfaces seminars exhibit deep connections across fields
April 9, 2019
The Robotics Interfaces seminars exhibit deep connections across fields.
A2Sys Lab takes first in firefighting drone competition
April 2, 2019
A team from the University of Michigan's Autonomous Aerospace Systems (A2Sys) Lab took first place in a firefighting drone competition.
Chad Jenkins named Editor-in-Chief of the ACM Transactions on Human-Robot Interaction (THRI)
July 12, 2017
Chad Jenkins, a University of Michigan professor, has been named Editor-in-Chief of the ACM Transactions on Human-Robot Interaction (THRI).
Director's Letter from Jessy Grizzle
August 23, 2016
What is Michigan Robotics all about?
