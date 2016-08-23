News about the Michigan Robotics community

A WISE summer camp.

Doubling dollars to Women in Science and Engineering

December 3, 2019

For the annual University of Michigan #GivingBlueDay, every dollar donated to Michigan Robotics will be matched with a dollar donated to WISE.

A robotics professor.

Congratulations to promoted Robotics faculty of 2019

May 17, 2019

The University of Michigan Robotics Institute promoted several faculty members to associate and full professors.

A robotics interface seminar.

Robotics Interfaces seminars exhibit deep connections across fields

April 9, 2019

The Robotics Interfaces seminars exhibit deep connections across fields.

A2Sys Lab poses with award money.

A2Sys Lab takes first in firefighting drone competition

April 2, 2019

A team from the University of Michigan's Autonomous Aerospace Systems (A2Sys) Lab took first place in a firefighting drone competition.

Chad Jenkins

Chad Jenkins named Editor-in-Chief of the ACM Transactions on Human-Robot Interaction (THRI)

July 12, 2017

Chad Jenkins, a University of Michigan professor, has been named Editor-in-Chief of the ACM Transactions on Human-Robot Interaction (THRI).

Michigan Robotics logo

Director's Letter from Jessy Grizzle

August 23, 2016

What is Michigan Robotics all about?

