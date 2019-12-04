News about the Michigan Robotics community

Robots and roboticists cheering in the Robot Garden. Photo by Robert Coelius.

Congratulations to Robotics faculty on 2021 achievements

May 21, 2021

Robotics faculty have received a plethora of recognition for their exemplary work this past year, including awards and promotions.

A student checks a robot's code during the ROB 103 final competition.

Building the basics in ROB 103: Robotic Systems

May 10, 2021

Students in the new ROB 103: Robotic Systems course came in with a range of prior knowledge, from zero previous robotics exposure to participating in robotics teams in high school.

Aerial view of the Ford Robotics Building at the University of Michigan.

Michigan, Ford open world-class robotics complex

March 18, 2021

The University of Michigan and Ford Motor Company are opening a one-of-a-kind facility where they’ll develop robots and roboticists that help make lives better, keep people safer and build a more equitable society.

A robot standing in lidar waves.

Now available: Robotics 101 online

December 22, 2020

A pilot course for an undergraduate robotics curriculum at the University of Michigan, Robotics 101: Computational Linear Algebra, is now available for free online.

An audience looks on at a robotics presentation.

Michigan highlights at IROS 2020

October 23, 2020

A number of Michigan researchers presented their work at the International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems in 2020.

A robot in a lab.

Lab Showcase 2020

October 8, 2020

A handful of labs across the Robotics Institute summarized their latest research efforts, from regenerative peripheral nerve interfaces to virtual reality teleoperation for pancake making.

Damen Provost explains a LIDAR demonstration to young roboticists at the 2019 FIRST World Championships in Detroit in April 24, 2019.

Offutt Charitable Trust supports Michigan Robotics

August 7, 2020

A portion of a $2.5M gift from the Daniel E. Offutt III Charitable Trust to endow the Computer Science and Engineering Division Chair will support the Managing Director of the University of Michigan Robotics Institute.

A deblurred thermal video.

Better thermal vision and better citizens of robotics: Michigan at RSS 2020

July 14, 2020

Deblurred thermal imaging, safe trajectory of manipulator arms, and teaching robots multipart tasks are a few topics that University of Michigan researchers presented at the Robotics: Science and Systems conference in 2020.

A robot in a lab.

From snakes to wearable robotics, Michigan's research at ICRA 2020

May 29, 2020

A number of Michigan researchers presented their work at the International Conference on Robotics and Automation in 2020.

A robot in a lab.

Congratulations to promoted Robotics faculty of 2020

May 22, 2020

The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved a number of faculty promotions at their May meeting yesterday, including several Robotics members.

Professor Chad Jenkins with a robot.

Professor Chad Jenkins earns MLK Spirit Award

January 21, 2020

Professor Chad Jenkins received an MLK Spirit Award for 'exemplifying the leadership and vision of Dr. King through their commitment to social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion.'

A robotics gift guide.

Michigan Robotics 2019 Gift Guide

December 4, 2019

Need a gift for someone into robotics? Or at least to spark an interest in robotics? Maybe a robotics gift for yourself?

Previous Page 4 of 5 Next