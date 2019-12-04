☰
News about the Michigan Robotics community
Congratulations to Robotics faculty on 2021 achievements
May 21, 2021
Robotics faculty have received a plethora of recognition for their exemplary work this past year, including awards and promotions.
Building the basics in ROB 103: Robotic Systems
May 10, 2021
Students in the new ROB 103: Robotic Systems course came in with a range of prior knowledge, from zero previous robotics exposure to participating in robotics teams in high school.
Michigan, Ford open world-class robotics complex
March 18, 2021
The University of Michigan and Ford Motor Company are opening a one-of-a-kind facility where they’ll develop robots and roboticists that help make lives better, keep people safer and build a more equitable society.
Now available: Robotics 101 online
December 22, 2020
A pilot course for an undergraduate robotics curriculum at the University of Michigan, Robotics 101: Computational Linear Algebra, is now available for free online.
Michigan highlights at IROS 2020
October 23, 2020
A number of Michigan researchers presented their work at the International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems in 2020.
Lab Showcase 2020
October 8, 2020
A handful of labs across the Robotics Institute summarized their latest research efforts, from regenerative peripheral nerve interfaces to virtual reality teleoperation for pancake making.
Offutt Charitable Trust supports Michigan Robotics
August 7, 2020
A portion of a $2.5M gift from the Daniel E. Offutt III Charitable Trust to endow the Computer Science and Engineering Division Chair will support the Managing Director of the University of Michigan Robotics Institute.
Better thermal vision and better citizens of robotics: Michigan at RSS 2020
July 14, 2020
Deblurred thermal imaging, safe trajectory of manipulator arms, and teaching robots multipart tasks are a few topics that University of Michigan researchers presented at the Robotics: Science and Systems conference in 2020.
From snakes to wearable robotics, Michigan's research at ICRA 2020
May 29, 2020
A number of Michigan researchers presented their work at the International Conference on Robotics and Automation in 2020.
Congratulations to promoted Robotics faculty of 2020
May 22, 2020
The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved a number of faculty promotions at their May meeting yesterday, including several Robotics members.
Professor Chad Jenkins earns MLK Spirit Award
January 21, 2020
Professor Chad Jenkins received an MLK Spirit Award for 'exemplifying the leadership and vision of Dr. King through their commitment to social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion.'
Michigan Robotics 2019 Gift Guide
December 4, 2019
Need a gift for someone into robotics? Or at least to spark an interest in robotics? Maybe a robotics gift for yourself?