Design and Soft Robotics

Robotic systems design research focuses on the physical embodiment of robots, encompassing their shape, sensors, and actuation methods, to enable effective interaction with the environment. Current projects include research in:

Soft robotics: using compliant materials to develop novel sensors, actuators, and forms

Rehabilitation robotics: designing robotic prostheses and exoskeletons for human assistance

Legged robotics: designing new robotic platforms, some of which are bio-inspired

Medical robotics: designing new devices for laparoscopic surgery

Art: encouraging and recording creative expression

Design research in robotics bridges multiple disciplines, integrating concepts from mechanical engineering, materials science, electrical engineering, and biology. It can involve the study of compliant materials, optimization of robot body shape, or design of actuation mechanisms to create robots capable of complex, adaptive behaviors. This interdisciplinary approach is essential for advancing robotic systems that can operate effectively in dynamic and complex real-world settings.