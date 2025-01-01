Design and Soft Robotics

Design and Soft Robotics

Comprehensive consideration of a robots design, including materials and biologically-inspired apporaches.

Robotic systems design research focuses on the physical embodiment of robots, encompassing their shape, sensors, and actuation methods, to enable effective interaction with the environment. Current projects include research in:

  • Soft robotics: using compliant materials to develop novel sensors, actuators, and forms
  • Rehabilitation robotics: designing robotic prostheses and exoskeletons for human assistance
  • Legged robotics: designing new robotic platforms, some of which are bio-inspired
  • Medical robotics: designing new devices for laparoscopic surgery
  • Art: encouraging and recording creative expression

Design research in robotics bridges multiple disciplines, integrating concepts from mechanical engineering, materials science, electrical engineering, and biology. It can involve the study of compliant materials, optimization of robot body shape, or design of actuation mechanisms to create robots capable of complex, adaptive behaviors. This interdisciplinary approach is essential for advancing robotic systems that can operate effectively in dynamic and complex real-world settings.

Related news

Several renders of the SPARC robot as it travels precisely along paths on the ground, transitions to climbing walls, and travels along the wall with and without a payload.

Soft origami robot inch-worms up walls

A robot made of three tubes and cables connecting them tumbles across the floor in different arrangements in this composite image.

Unique robot shape adopts advanced actuators for better performance

A Jerboa, a mouse like creature, jumping against a black background.

Mammal-like tails most promising for acrobatic robots