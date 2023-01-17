News about the Michigan Robotics community

Abhishek Narula and Peter Gaskell sort through a table of Mbot PICO+ chips in the ROB 550 lab.

Three recognized for outsized contributions to Robotics in 2023

February 6, 2024

Robotics honors staff and faculty who create a welcoming community, exemplify our values, and allow our roboticists to prosper. We recognize Chad Jenkins, Abhishek Narula, and Samantha Price for doing so.

Three four-wheeled robot vehicles drive along grass while a researcher works on a computer in the background in a netted research facility outdoors.

Dimitra Panagou earns Research Excellence Award

February 5, 2024

Dimitra Panagou’s research has the potential to create safe networked control systems across a vast number of fields, from aerial swarms to satellite constellations, connected vehicles, human-robot networks and beyond.

A roboticist presenting to a group of students.

Joshua Mangelson earns Robotics Alumni Award

October 23, 2023

Over homecoming, Dr. Joshua Mangelson received the 2023 Robotics Department Alumni Merit Award. As part of the homecoming visit, Dr. Mangelson presented the Robotics Alumni Award Lecture, 'Steps Towards Intelligent Large-Scale Marine Robotic Autonomy,' for the robotics community.

Detroit skyline.

Michigan Robotics at IROS 2023 in Detroit

September 7, 2023

Roboticists descend on the Motor City for the 2023 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) from October 1st through 5th.

A roboticist presents in front of a group of students and parents during a summer camp activity with Arduinos.

Celebrating the Robotics Outreach Ambassadors of 2023

August 23, 2023

The Robotics Outreach Ambassadors of 2023 are celebrated for their dedication to outreach and community service.

A Digit robot stands in the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building

Michigan Robotics attends RSS 2023

June 30, 2023

Michigan roboticists will be presenting a total of nine papers at Robotics Science and Systems (RSS) in Daegu, Korea, from July 11 to July 14.

A roboticist presenting to a group of students.

Elliott Rouse earns Robotics Department Faculty Award

June 19, 2023

Rouse's work produces exceptional results from curriculum design to research.

A robotic exoskeleton.

2023 NSF GRFP Recipients of Michigan Robotics

March 31, 2023

We are thrilled to announce that two graduate students from Michigan Robotics have been awarded the prestigious National Science Foundation’s Graduate Research Fellowships for 2023.

A roboticist presenting to a group of students.

ROB 102 team earns award for innovation in equity

March 31, 2023

Jana Pavlasek and Chad Jenkins have been awarded the Claudia Joan Alexander Trailblazer Award for their work as the ROB 102 team.

A student smiles with the iconic yellow staircase of the Robotics Building in the background.

Robotics Student Award Winners of 2023

March 29, 2023

The exceptional achievements of this year's award-winning students in academia and leadership have brought pride to the new Robotics Department.

Cynthia Chestek

Cindy Chestek inducted into the 2023 class of the AIMBE Fellows

March 27, 2023

Chestek’s pioneering contributions to neural engineering technologies and translation, as well as her passion for supporting women in engineering and science, were recognized by her peers and the College of Fellows.

A bust of Martin Luther King Jr. with text '2023 North Campus Deans' Martin Luther King Spirit Awards'

Robotics faculty and student awarded MLK Spirit Awards

January 17, 2023

Honoring efforts that exemplify the leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the North Campus Deans presented Professors Jessy Grizzle and Leia Stirling and PhD student Yves Nazon with MLK Spirit Awards.

