Three recognized for outsized contributions to Robotics in 2023
February 6, 2024
Robotics honors staff and faculty who create a welcoming community, exemplify our values, and allow our roboticists to prosper. We recognize Chad Jenkins, Abhishek Narula, and Samantha Price for doing so.
Dimitra Panagou earns Research Excellence Award
February 5, 2024
Dimitra Panagou’s research has the potential to create safe networked control systems across a vast number of fields, from aerial swarms to satellite constellations, connected vehicles, human-robot networks and beyond.
Joshua Mangelson earns Robotics Alumni Award
October 23, 2023
Over homecoming, Dr. Joshua Mangelson received the 2023 Robotics Department Alumni Merit Award. As part of the homecoming visit, Dr. Mangelson presented the Robotics Alumni Award Lecture, 'Steps Towards Intelligent Large-Scale Marine Robotic Autonomy,' for the robotics community.
Michigan Robotics at IROS 2023 in Detroit
September 7, 2023
Roboticists descend on the Motor City for the 2023 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) from October 1st through 5th.
Celebrating the Robotics Outreach Ambassadors of 2023
August 23, 2023
The Robotics Outreach Ambassadors of 2023 are celebrated for their dedication to outreach and community service.
Michigan Robotics attends RSS 2023
June 30, 2023
Michigan roboticists will be presenting a total of nine papers at Robotics Science and Systems (RSS) in Daegu, Korea, from July 11 to July 14.
Elliott Rouse earns Robotics Department Faculty Award
June 19, 2023
Rouse's work produces exceptional results from curriculum design to research.
2023 NSF GRFP Recipients of Michigan Robotics
March 31, 2023
We are thrilled to announce that two graduate students from Michigan Robotics have been awarded the prestigious National Science Foundation’s Graduate Research Fellowships for 2023.
ROB 102 team earns award for innovation in equity
March 31, 2023
Jana Pavlasek and Chad Jenkins have been awarded the Claudia Joan Alexander Trailblazer Award for their work as the ROB 102 team.
Robotics Student Award Winners of 2023
March 29, 2023
The exceptional achievements of this year's award-winning students in academia and leadership have brought pride to the new Robotics Department.
Cindy Chestek inducted into the 2023 class of the AIMBE Fellows
March 27, 2023
Chestek’s pioneering contributions to neural engineering technologies and translation, as well as her passion for supporting women in engineering and science, were recognized by her peers and the College of Fellows.
Robotics faculty and student awarded MLK Spirit Awards
January 17, 2023
Honoring efforts that exemplify the leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the North Campus Deans presented Professors Jessy Grizzle and Leia Stirling and PhD student Yves Nazon with MLK Spirit Awards.